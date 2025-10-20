The Love Show Adds Extra Performance Of HAUNTED: AT THE HIDDEN JEWEL BOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, The Love Show NYC has announced an additional performance of its immersive Halloween experience HAUNTED: At The Hidden Jewel Box on Thursday, October 30 at 8:00 p.m.

The show, which originally sold out its October 29 date, takes place inside The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, an intimate, baroque-inspired venue tucked away in the Port Authority Bus Terminal’s South Wing (625 8th Avenue, 2nd Floor).

About the Show

HAUNTED: At The Hidden Jewel Box invites audiences into a “secret jewelry box meets Rococo disco” world filled with darkly seductive dance, burlesque, and live song. The evening promises an immersive, one-of-a-kind atmosphere blending theatrical dance and cabaret with gothic glamour. Guests are encouraged to arrive in haunting attire and prepare for an intimate experience where the performance begins the moment tickets are purchased. Each ticket includes two complimentary refreshments.

Featuring The Love Show Dancers alongside special guest artists, HAUNTED transforms the ornate Hidden Jewel Box into a nocturnal dreamscape — a fleeting fantasy of movement, music, and mystery before the venue itself disappears.

After months of meticulous restoration, The Love Show NYC unveils The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a bohemian pop-up space inspired by Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques, and Grimm fairy tales. Nestled in a secret corner of the Theater District, the venue is as ephemeral as its shows: the building is slated for demolition, making this a rare chance to experience its decadent charm before it’s gone.

Tickets available at hauntedjewelbox.eventbrite.com.