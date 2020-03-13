The Lark Closes Temporarily Due to COVID-19

The Lark has announced that it will close temporarily due to COVID-19.

As a cautionary measure, we have decided to close The Lark facilities effective today, Friday, March 13 until further notice, in light of the state and city's safety recommendations regarding COVID-19. Lark staff will be working remotely and onsite programming will be suspended, in hopes that it is what is best for the wellbeing of all.



In the meantime, as an organization that deeply values community, we plan to be actively engaging with you online, and encourage you to keep up to date with us on our social media and blog! We're thinking a lot about the ways we can stay connected, and encourage you to stay tuned for interviews with our artists, some favorite book and streaming recommendations from our community, and other resources to help us be together while apart.

