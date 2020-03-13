The Lark Closes Temporarily Due to COVID-19
The Lark has announced that it will close temporarily due to COVID-19.
They have released the following statement:
As a cautionary measure, we have decided to close The Lark facilities effective today, Friday, March 13 until further notice, in light of the state and city's safety recommendations regarding COVID-19. Lark staff will be working remotely and onsite programming will be suspended, in hopes that it is what is best for the wellbeing of all.
In the meantime, as an organization that deeply values community, we plan to be actively engaging with you online, and encourage you to keep up to date with us on our social media and blog! We're thinking a lot about the ways we can stay connected, and encourage you to stay tuned for interviews with our artists, some favorite book and streaming recommendations from our community, and other resources to help us be together while apart.
Sending all the love and well wishes out to everyone, and we hope to gather again with you in our spaces as soon as we can.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
De Blasio: 'More Restrictions' On Large Crowds Coming
The New York Times reports that more restrictions on large crowds are coming, specifically mentioning Broadway, per Mayor De Blasio who said the goal ... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.... (read more)