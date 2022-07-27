The Joyce Theater Foundation Announces Fall '22/Winter '23 Season Featuring a Piece Performed by Alan Cumming & More

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the complete roster of unparalleled dance talent slated to showcase their artistry at The Joyce Theater during the Fall '22/Winter '23 season. Among the ranks of celebrated dance makers and award-winning companies is a refreshing combination of highly-anticipated return engagements and Joyce debuts, bringing with them evenings of electrifying world and New York premieres, modern masterpieces, and company works that have stood the test of time. From dazzling contemporary ballet to uproarious ballet parody, distinctly American styles to world dance influences and fusion, The Joyce's Fall '22/Winter '23 season continues a legacy of having a finger on the pulse of U.S. and international dance for four decades.

The season starts with a solo piece performed by a concert dance novice who is no stranger to the stage: Olivier and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming. Burn, choreographed by Olivier winner and multiple Tony nominee Steven Hoggett, is a co-production between National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival, and The Joyce that explores the tumultuous inner life of Scotland's National Bard, Robert Burns. The Joyce's international artistic partnerships continue with Malpaso Dance Company's 10th anniversary performance in October in a mixed bill that features the virtuosity of these Cuban dancers and creators. Sweden's Cullberg makes the transatlantic trip to New York to celebrate its Joyce debut with Horse, the solos, choreographed via video call during lockdown by Deborah Hay from her Texas home.

A series of additional Joyce debuts are also on this season's stacked calendar. Fouad Boussouf marks his first work performed on the famed Chelsea stage with Näss (meaning "people" in Arabic), a work that blends modern styles with the ancestral rituals of the choreographer's native Morocco. For its Joyce debut, German contemporary dance company tanzmainz takes on themes of love and longing set to electronica in Sharon Eyal's Soul Chain. Having appeared on The Joyce stage as a dancer, LaTasha Barnes will make her debut as choreographer with The Jazz Continuum, a celebration of the joy of Black jazz dance and the music and predecessors that continue to inspire the form today.

The holiday season sees the return of two beloved New York-based groups in what has become a biennial tradition. Dorrance Dance is poised to take the stage first for two weeks in December with a world premiere work set to the live original music of Aaron Marcellus, a self-professed gospel-turned-soul singer with jazz and folk influences. Immediately following, the riotously funny and remarkably skilled Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo takes the stage for three weeks, showcasing its hallmark pointe work in drag to hilarious effect through the New Year.

Several more familiar faces will grace The Joyce stage over the course of the season, bringing with them a mix of contemporary classics and a host of premieres. Two-time 2022 Tony nominee for her work on for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, Camille A. Brown returns to her Chelsea home for dance with works on Black identity: Mr. TOL E. RAncE and BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play. The following week, Ayodele Casel begins a two-week live encore engagement of her wildly successful Chasing Magic, which premiered as a digital performance to great acclaim during the shutdown of 2021. The exuberant work explores magic at the crossroads of tap dance and everyday life. Ronald K. Brown spends two weeks with The Joyce this season: the first as curator of the 7th iteration of American Dance Platform, and the second with his company EVIDENCE in its annual home season, complete with a New York premiere.

Rennie Harris, a familiar presence at The Joyce, continues his legacy at the venue with the Bessie Awardwinning signature work Rome & Jewels as part of Puremovement's 30th anniversary celebration. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago also makes a return appearance this season, this time under new artistic direction and celebrating its 45th anniversary.

The soul-stirring percussion of flamenco will take over The Joyce once more with Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca in an evening titled ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario (neither good nor bad, just the opposite), which celebrates the stories and relationships that connect us, no matter the distance. More than 50 years in dance hasn't slowed down the eponymous founder of Garth Fagan Dance, returning with a pair of world premieres and selections from the company's storied archives. COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet then takes the stage with two programs over two weeks, featuring the world premiere of cofounding Artistic Director Dwight Rhoden's Endgame and the company premiere of a pas de deux from William Forsythe's Slingerland. Closing out the season is the invigorating fusion of street and Latin dance from Versa-Style Dance Company making its Joyce debut with Freemind Freestyle, the troupe's latest work which highlights thrilling improvisation from its skilled dancers, giving audiences a truly fresh performance at every show.

ALAN CUMMING & STEVEN HOGGETT



Burn

September 20-25

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Sep 21

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

From the creative minds of Scottish author and actor Alan Cumming and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett comes Burn, a new creation that explores the poverty, struggle, and success of literary icon Robert Burns. Co-produced by National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival, and The Joyce Theater, this one-man work of dance theater breathes life into Burns' personal letters. Set to music by Anna Meredith, Burn explores the complexities of Scotland's National Bard, revealing a raw depiction of the poet's inner life.

SOLEDAD BARRIO & NOCHE FLAMENCA



ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario (neither good nor bad, just the opposite)

September 27-October 2

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Sep 28

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca return with a production of both renowned repertory and new works led by Barrio and Artistic Director Martín Santangelo. In ni bien ni mal, todo lo contrario (neither good nor bad, just the opposite), the company celebrates life and togetherness while reflecting on the profound isolation of our recent past. The work investigates the impact of distance on our lives and relationships, an exhibition of flamenco's power to connect the stories within us. Barrio will be joined by some of Spain's leading flamenco artists, including Antonio Granjero, the exceptional dancer from Jerez; singers Manuel Gago, Carmina Cortes, and Emilio Florido; musicians David Chupete, Salva de María, and Eugenio Iglesias; and the powerful young dancers Marina Elana and Pablo Fraile.

MALPASO DANCE COMPANY



October 4-9

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Oct 5

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Cuba's Malpaso Dance Company returns to New York with its dazzling classically trained dancers. The program includes woman with water, an intimate work by Mats Ek, and Elemental, a spellbinding dance by Robyn Mineko Williams. Also featured, Stillness in Bloom, a powerful inquiry into human nature by Aszure Barton, and Nana Para un Insomnio (Lullaby for Insomnia), a solo by the company's own Dailedys Carrazana, round out the program.

LATASHA BARNES



The Jazz Continuum

October 11-16

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Oct 12

Family Matinee: Sat, Oct 15 at 2pm

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

LaTasha Barnes' The Jazz Continuum centers the prolific artistry of Jazz music and dance as a cornerstone of Black American dance forms. Featuring an intergenerational and multi-disciplinary cast of Black dancers and musicians, this offering to the continuum celebrates the joy and sacred power of the Black experience to each artist - and the ensemble. Barnes reaches back nearly 100 years, making visible the connections between the past to today's Black dance expressions like House dance, Hip-Hop and more.

Her facilitation of the cast's exploration of their relationships to Jazz and its progenies through mindbending musicality, spectacular athleticism, and boundless joy, shine through Barnes' expansive and riveting choreography.

The Jazz Continuum celebrates dances and music from Harlem, Chicago, New Orleans, Cuba, Haiti, Angola, and Brazil. It conjures the spirits of Black dance elders, including Norma Miller, Frankie Manning, Earl Snake Hips Tucker, Marie Bryant, and Marjory Smarth, among others. Be prepared to witness and celebrate the lives of the continuum!

FOUAD BOUSSOUF



NÄSS

October 18-23

Family Matinee: Sunday, Oct 23 at 2pm

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Oct 19

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

Choreographer Fouad Boussouf blends artistic practices of hip-hop, contemporary dance, and new circus with traditional forms of his native Morocco. Celebrating his Joyce debut, the esteemed creator presents Näss, which translates as "people" in Arabic, a work at the crossroads of frenetic modernity and ancestral rituals. Inspired by the mysticism of the Gnawa tradition and the regional dances of taskiwine and regadda, Boussouf questions his own roots while revealing a universal dimension where the power of community is championed above inevitable struggle and strife. "I composed Näss like a breath," says Boussouf, "which reminds us how important it is to be firmly rooted in one's land in order to feel its vibrations."

CAMILLE A. BROWN & DANCERS



Mr. TOL E. RAncE and BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play.

October 25-30

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm & 7:30pm

Family Matinee (ages 14+): Sun, Oct 30 at 2pm

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Over the last decade, acclaimed director / choreographer Camille A. Brown has created a trio of essential works redefining Black identity within our evolving cultural landscape. The Company returns with the Bessie-nominated BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play. This ode to Black girl creativity draws on the ingenious rhythmic play of their games and dances. The Bessie Award-winning Mr. TOL E. RAncE is a comic, yet searing interrogation of "the mask of survival" - questioning what happens to the human spirit behind the mask.

AYODELE CASEL



Chasing Magic

November 2-13

Week One: Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 7:30pm

Week Two: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thu, Nov 3

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Ayodele Casel captures the spark of connection and creation in her latest work, Chasing Magic. Directed by Torya Beard, a long-time collaborator and Creative Director for Casel's 2019 unanimously praised Joyce debut, Chasing Magic explores the magic of both tap dance and daily life. Returning to The Joyce for in-person performances after a successful virtual run, the work features performances by acclaimed jazz musician Arturo O'Farrill, singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall, percussionist Keisel Jimenez, and tap artists John Manzari, Naomi Funaki, Leo Manzari, and more!

GARTH FAGAN DANCE



November 15-20

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Nov 16

Family Matinee: Sat, Nov 19 at 2pm

Tickets: $75; $55; $20; $10 (November 15, 2022 only); Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10 (November 16-20,

2022)

A true New York treasure, internationally acclaimed Garth Fagan Dance opens on its 52nd anniversary returns with technique that marries the gravity of modern dance, the vitality of Afro-Caribbean movement, and the speed and precision of ballet with the risk-taking experimentation of post modernism. This engagement includes dynamic world premieres by Garth Fagan and Norwood Pennewell, as well as stirring revivals from the company's vibrant archive.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET



November 22-December 4

Week One: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Week Two: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Nov 30

Family Matinee: Sat, Dec 3 at 2pm

Tickets: $75; $55; $20; $10

COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet returns celebrating its 28th Anniversary Season with two dynamic and inspiring programs under the direction of co-founding Artistic Directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. Rhoden and Richardson have curated an eclectic offering, featuring the world premiere of Rhoden's newest work, Endgame. Set to an original soundscape of manipulated rhythms, string patterns, and voices, the work conjures a world that we recognize today, juxtaposed against one that is not yet a reality. Program highlights also include Rhoden's critically acclaimed, Snatched Back from the Edges, a stirring and uplifting testament to the indelible human spirit set to a diverse soundtrack featuring spoken word and music ranging from Chopin to Shirley Cesar; and the company premiere of a pas de deux from William Forsythe's Slingerland.

DORRANCE DANCE



December 7-18

Week One: Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm & 7:30pm

Week Two: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thu, Dec 8

Family Matinee: Sat, Dec 10 at 2pm

Tickets: $75; $55; $20; $10

Dorrance Dance returns to The Joyce with a world premiere featuring the original music of Aaron Marcellus. Join this company of singular artists for this new program culminating in a musical and emotional journey that only Marcellus's soul-stirring live performance could provide!

LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO



December 20-January 8

Week One: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu 8pm, Fri 3pm & 8pm, Sat 3pm

Week Two: Mon-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 6pm

Week Three: Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 3pm & 8pm, Sun 3pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Dec 21

Family Matinee: Sat, Dec 24 at 3pm

Tickets: $75; $55; $20; $10

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, captivating audiences since 1974, returns to The Joyce for another uproarious holiday program in their signature comical style. The beloved troupe of male dancers takes the stage for three weeks of nonstop skilled pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet. Program highlights include Swan Lake Act II: Le Lac Des Cygnes, Majisimas, Les Sylphides, Paquita, and more!

AMERICAN DANCE PLATFORM



January 10-15

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

Experience some of the best dance from across the country with The Joyce Theater's seventh annual American Dance Platform, curated by Ronald K. Brown.

RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE



January 17-22

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Jan 18

Family Matinee: Sat, Jan 21 at 2pm

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Returning to The Joyce for their 2023 home season, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE offers an enthralling program, reflecting Brown's meditations on cultural legacy and community. The company will perform the New York premiere of The Equality of Night and Day, featuring a commissioned score by Jason Moran and dialogue by Angela Davis. Augmented by set and lighting design by Tsubasa Kamei and photo curation by Deb Willis, the work illustrates and challenges presumptions of balance, equity, and fairness in our present society. This visionary work will be accompanied by selections from the EVIDENCE's extensive repertory.

SOUL CHAIN by tanzmainz / Sharon Eyal



January 24-28

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Sat 8pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Jan 25

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

tanzmainz, the contemporary dance company of Staatstheater Mainz in Germany, makes its Joyce debut with choreographer Sharon Eyal's Soul Chain. A work about love, longing, and the great loneliness that lives within, Soul Chain creates mesmerizing rhythmic unison, rooted in the soundscape of electronic composer Ori Lichtik. In Eyal's signature style, the Der Faust award-winning production juxtaposes the group and the individual, revealing the intricate variations that arise in the pursuit of harmony and the power love holds over us.

CULLBERG



February 1-5

Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thu, Feb 2

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

For over 50 years, Cullberg has brought cutting-edge contemporary repertoire to Sweden. Celebrating its Joyce debut, the company brings Horse, the solos, a new work by Deborah Hay, a pioneer in the field of postmodern dance. Created while in lockdown, the dancers worked onsite in Stockholm with Hay directing its creation from her home in Austin, TX. What emerged was a seven-member solo set to music by acclaimed composer Graham Reynolds. "Movements are spare, disorienting, yet mysteriously human in their application within an inextricably bound space," says Hay. "Horse relies on an intuitive understanding of risk, efficiency, and survival."

RENNIE HARRIS PUREMOVEMENT



Rome & Jewels

February 7-12

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Feb 8

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Honoring the company's 30th anniversary, Rennie Harris Puremovement returns to The Joyce with Harris' classic work, Rome & Jewels. Set in the streets of Philadelphia, the Bessie Award-winning production is a story of fear, love, and triumph, rooted in the traditions of Hip-Hop and street dance. Harris reinvents a timeless tale to embody the diverse African-Diasporic traditions of the past and to pave the way for innovative storytelling through dance.

HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO



February 14-19

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Feb 15

Family Matinee: Sat, Feb 18 at 2pm

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago returns to The Joyce with a multi-faceted program celebrating the company's 45th year and Sapphire Season. Under the leadership of newly-appointed Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, HSDC continues to push the boundaries of what contemporary dance can be. Highlights include the remarkable solo excerpt from Kyle Abraham's The Bystander, a a captivating duet to Ne Me Quitte Pas by Spenser Theberge, the iconic B/olero by Ohad Naharin, and Aszure Barton's showstopper BUSK.

VERSA-STYLE DANCE COMPANY



Freemind Freestyle

February 21-25

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Feb 22

Tickets: $55; $35; $20; $10

Based in Los Angeles, Versa-Style Dance Company embodies an energetic fusion of dance styles-from Hip-Hop, Popping, Locking, and Krump to Afro-Latin styles of Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia. Their latest work, Freemind Freestyle, dives into the concept of freedom: what restricts it, and how we break free. Danced to remixes of hip hop, classical, and electronic music, this work calls upon each dancer to express an inner battle and personal experience of freedom through the rich vocabulary of Streetdance. The immersive world Freemind Freestyle creates is unique to the dancers' improvisation and style, offering a one-of-a-kind performance each night!

CURTAIN CHATS

The Joyce Theater holds free post-performance dialogues with artistic directors and/or company members following designated performances. These dialogues are open to all audience members attending that evening's performance.

FAMILY MATINEES

The Joyce invites young audiences and grown-ups to experience renowned companies together and to enjoy a special opportunity to meet the artists following the performances. Kids' tickets are only $10. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Kids (ages 6-14) attending at least three family matinees automatically become Joyce Junior members and save 40% on the price of their tickets-that's $10 reduced to only $6. Joyce Junior members get a special backstage tour of The Joyce, a t-shirt, and gift coupons, created just for them.

This fall/winter season's Family Matinee series is as follows (Kids (ages 6-14) must be accompanied by an

adult):



LATASHA BARNES: THE JAZZ CONTINUUM

Saturday, October 15 at 2pm



FOUAD BOUSSOUF: NÄSS

Sunday, October 23 at 2 pm



CAMILLE A. BROWN & DANCERS: Mr. TOL E. RAncE

(recommended for ages 14+)

Sunday, October 30 at 2pm



GARTH FAGAN DANCE

Saturday, November 19 at 2pm



COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

Saturday, December 3 at 2pm



DORRANCE DANCE

Saturday, December 10 at 2pm



LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO

Saturday, December 24 at 3pm



RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE

Saturday, January 21 at 2pm



HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO

Saturday, February 18 at 2pm