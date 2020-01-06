The Jewish Museum to Present Public Programs in Conjunction with RACHEL FEINSTEIN: MAIDEN, MOTHER, CRONE

In conjunction with the exhibition Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone , the Jewish Museum will present a series of public programs, including a comedic walkthrough of the exhibition with artist Rachel Feinstein and comedian Rachel Feinstein on January 23; a lecture and book signing with the artist on February 13; and a panel discussion with artists Rachel Feinstein and Lisa Yuskavage, filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Tamara Jenkins, and singer/songwriter Florence Welch on March 12.



Also in conjunction with the exhibition is the Museum's popular Thursday Evening Cocktails series. For Thursdays in January and February, enjoy Rachel Feinstein's favorite cocktail, the Negroni, an elegant apéritif made with gin, Cinzano Rosso, and Campari. Cocktails are crafted and served by Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum and available in the Museum's lobby from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.



Further program and ticket information is available by calling 866.205.1322 or online. All programs are at the Jewish Museum, Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street, Manhattan.



PROGRAM SCHEDULE



Writers and Artists Respond: Feinstein on Feinstein

Thursday, January 23, 6:30 pm

Free with Museum Admission; RSVP Recommended

Comedian and actress Rachel Feinstein joins her namesake, artist Rachel Feinstein, on a comedic walkthrough of Maiden, Mother, Crone. The comedian has starred in three Comedy Central specials, and appeared on The View, Inside Amy Schumer, and Crashing.



Adult Studio Workshop: Sculpting the Abstracted Figure



Thursdays, February 6, 13, 20, 5:30 - 8 pm

Course Fee: $150 General; $120 Jewish Museum Members; all materials included; all skill levels welcome

In this three-session sculpture workshop taught by artist Kristen Jensen, participants draw inspiration from the distinctively abstracted human figures in Rachel Feinstein: Maiden Mother Crone, experimenting with sculptural materials to create expressive three-dimensional finished works.

Artist Talk and Book Signing: Rachel Feinstein

The Gertrude and David Fogelson Lecture

Thursday, February 13, 6:30 pm

Tickets: $18 General; $15 Students and Seniors; $12 Jewish Museum Members

Rachel Feinstein speaks on the occasion of her survey exhibition, Maiden, Mother, Crone, which brings together three decades of her interdisciplinary work. This program will be followed by a book sale and signing of the companion monograph published by Rizzoli Electa.



Dialogue and Discourse: Once Upon a Time: Narrative in Art

The Mildred and George Weissman Program

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 pm

Tickets: $18 General; $15 Students and Seniors; $12 Jewish Museum Members

Kelly Taxter, Barnett and Annalee Newman Curator of Contemporary Art, the Jewish Museum, leads a discussion on the power of narrative with artists Rachel Feinstein and Lisa Yuskavage, filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Tamara Jenkins, and singer/songwriter Florence Welch, who all contributed to the catalogue for Maiden, Mother, Crone. The group will address how storytelling propels each of their respective projects and creative practices.



Gallery Talks

Select Fridays at 2 pm

Free with Museum Admission; RSVP Recommended

Thematic explorations of select works of art in Rachel Feinstein: Maiden, Mother, Crone.



Mirrors of Civilization

Fridays, January 17, February 14, February 28, March 13



The Dark Side of Fairy Tales

Fridays, January 31, February 21, and March 6



Thursday Evening Cocktails

Enjoy signature cocktails on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Museum's lobby crafted and served by Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum. For Thursdays in January and February, the signature cocktail, chosen by Rachel Feinstein, is the Negroni, a gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari apéritif.



Also available are prosecco, wines, and select beers for $8. Cocktails are $10. Jewish Museum Members receive $1 off drink prices. Food is available for purchase at Russ & Daughters' Appetizing Counter, located in the Museum's lower level.





About The Jewish Museum

Located on New York City's famed Museum Mile, the Jewish Museum is a distinctive hub for art and Jewish culture for people of all backgrounds. Founded in 1904, the Museum was the first institution of its kind in the United States and is one of the oldest Jewish museums in the world. Devoted to exploring art and Jewish culture from ancient to contemporary, the Museum offers diverse exhibitions and programs, and maintains a unique collection of nearly 30,000 works of art, ceremonial objects, and media reflecting the global Jewish experience over more than 4,000 years.



Location: 1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street, New York City



Hours: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, 11 am to 5:45 pm; Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; and Friday, 11 am to 4 pm.



Admission: $18.00 for adults, $12.00 for senior citizens, $8.00 for students, free for visitors 18 and under and Jewish Museum members. Free on Saturdays and select Jewish holidays.



Information: The public may call 212.423.3200 or visit TheJewishMuseum.org





