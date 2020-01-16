The Jazz Bastards Announce Their 2020 Residency At Pangea NYC
New York City sextet The Jazz Bastards are excited to announce their 2020 six-month on-going residency at NYC's renowned alt-cabaret supper club, Pangea. On the last Friday of every month, The Jazz Bastards will take the stage, bringing a unique combination of irreverent slapstick comedy and serious performances of jazz standards and original compositions. They will kick off the residency on Friday, January 31st at 9:30-11:00 pm at Pangea, located at 178 2nd Avenue in the East Village.
The group first came together as friends who were also professionals in various creative fields. With their collective backgrounds in comedy, theater-making, movement, indie rock, jazz, and classical music, they synthesize advanced clowning with serious jazz-making. Each member has a character they play on stage: Aldo Perez (Mr. Nobody) on guitar/vocals, Jenny Mitchell (Muffy Styler) on vocals/clarinet, Matt Kanelos (Wang Catalano) on keys/vocals, Glen Heroy (Mr. Christmas) on vocals/spoons, Richard Philbin (Ricardo Hurtz) on bass clarinet and Nick Parker (Buddy Poor) on drums.
The sextet officially called themselves The Jazz Bastards in the summer of 2017 when we were performing at Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg, originally as a duo, then a trio, then a quintet. Soon they added their latest member Ricardo Hurts in the spring of 2019.
Come check out The Jazz Bastards at their next Pangea NYC show on January 31st! Be ready to laugh while enjoying some fine jazz musicianship and Pangea's delicious food and cocktails.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress annou... (read more)