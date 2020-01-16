The Jazz Bastards Announce Their 2020 Residency At Pangea NYC

New York City sextet The Jazz Bastards are excited to announce their 2020 six-month on-going residency at NYC's renowned alt-cabaret supper club, Pangea. On the last Friday of every month, The Jazz Bastards will take the stage, bringing a unique combination of irreverent slapstick comedy and serious performances of jazz standards and original compositions. They will kick off the residency on Friday, January 31st at 9:30-11:00 pm at Pangea, located at 178 2nd Avenue in the East Village.

The group first came together as friends who were also professionals in various creative fields. With their collective backgrounds in comedy, theater-making, movement, indie rock, jazz, and classical music, they synthesize advanced clowning with serious jazz-making. Each member has a character they play on stage: Aldo Perez (Mr. Nobody) on guitar/vocals, Jenny Mitchell (Muffy Styler) on vocals/clarinet, Matt Kanelos (Wang Catalano) on keys/vocals, Glen Heroy (Mr. Christmas) on vocals/spoons, Richard Philbin (Ricardo Hurtz) on bass clarinet and Nick Parker (Buddy Poor) on drums.

The sextet officially called themselves The Jazz Bastards in the summer of 2017 when we were performing at Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg, originally as a duo, then a trio, then a quintet. Soon they added their latest member Ricardo Hurts in the spring of 2019.

Come check out The Jazz Bastards at their next Pangea NYC show on January 31st! Be ready to laugh while enjoying some fine jazz musicianship and Pangea's delicious food and cocktails.

Tickets available now.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You