The Jamie Lloyd Company Opening Film Division

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater director Jamie Lloyd will be making a foray into filmmaking, according to a new report in Deadline.

As part of his Jamie Lloyd Company, the director "will set up a separate film division and work with new partners from the film world.” This news follows his company's recent split from Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) earlier this year.

“We are looking for the right story for a film, but I am keen to direct my first feature soon,” he told Deadline's Baz Bamigboye. Details are yet to come, with the director emphasizing that everything is still in the "early stages."

As for the oft-delayed film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard, Lloyd confirmed that he has "no idea what’s happening with that," though he would "consider [directing] it if asked."

He emphasizes that the key to a project is "finding a story that I want to live with for two years of my life or more."

Read the full article at Deadline.

Ahead of the Nicole Scherzinger-led revival hitting Broadway later this year, Lloyd recently brought a production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet to the West End, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Forthcoming productions of classic works include The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver and Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell. Lloyd is set to direct both productions, which will play at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

ABOUT THE Jamie Lloyd COMPANY

The Jamie Lloyd Company is the multi-award-winning West End and Broadway production company led by Artistic Director and Executive Producer Jamie Lloyd. The company creates groundbreaking productions with the very best acting talent in the world.

The company's work includes radical reappraisals of Sunset Boulevard, The Effect, A Doll’s House, The Seagull, Cyrano de Bergerac, Betrayal, The Maidsand Macbeth, with casts including Uzo Aduba, Zawe Ashton, Hayley Atwell, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Emilia Clarke, Paapa Essiedu, Claire Foy, Martin Freeman, Kit Harington, Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Arian Moayed, Simon Russell Beale, Taylor Russell and Nicole Scherzinger.

Forthcoming productions include the US transfers of The Effect (The Shed, New York) and Sunset Boulevard (Broadway).