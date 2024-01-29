The Jamie Lloyd Company Becomes an Independent Company

Forthcoming productions include the US transfers of The Effect (The Shed, New York) and Sunset Boulevard (Broadway).

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Jamie Lloyd has announced that The Jamie Lloyd Company is now a fully independent production company, following his successful 10-year partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG).

A multi-award-winning West End and Broadway production company, The Jamie Lloyd Company will continue to create adventurous productions with the very best acting talent in the world. The company’s productions of Sunset Boulevard and The Effect are transferring to New York later this year, with further productions to be announced.

Jamie Lloyd said today, “It has long been the intention for The Jamie Lloyd Company to become an independent production company and I am delighted to be beginning this new era with some very exciting new projects that will be announced soon.

Our partnership with ATG has been truly special and I am very grateful for their remarkable support over the last decade. I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with Adam Speers and everyone at ATG Productions when we collaborate on projects in the future.

The company will work on a slate of current commissions and new projects created with some of the incredible collaborators I’ve worked alongside throughout my career — and, indeed, those artists I’ve yet to have the chance to work with.”

ABOUT THE Jamie Lloyd COMPANY

The Jamie Lloyd Company is the multi-award-winning West End and Broadway production company led by Artistic Director and Executive Producer Jamie Lloyd. The company creates groundbreaking productions with the very best acting talent in the world.

The company's work includes radical reappraisals of Sunset Boulevard, The Effect, A Doll’s House, The Seagull, Cyrano de Bergerac, Betrayal, The Maidsand Macbeth, with casts including Uzo Aduba, Zawe Ashton, Hayley Atwell, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Emilia Clarke, Paapa Essiedu, Claire Foy, Martin Freeman, Kit Harington, Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Arian Moayed, Simon Russell Beale, Taylor Russell and Nicole Scherzinger.

Forthcoming productions include the US transfers of The Effect (The Shed, New York) and Sunset Boulevard (Broadway).



