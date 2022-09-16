Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The International Tap Dance Zoom Forum Returns September 20

Discussions range from showcasing work, events, and classes to sharing thoughts, issues, fears and questions about the field.

Sep. 16, 2022  

The American Tap Dance Foundation's INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM will return on Tuesday, September 20 at 10am ET and 9pm ET, with participants from Austria, Norway, France, Portugal, Asia and the Middle East joining together to compare notes on funding, perception, and programing.

Discussions range from showcasing work, events, and classes to sharing thoughts, issues, fears and questions about the field. The ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum is held quarterly, hoping to forge a path of heightened understanding between the world's diverse tap dance scenes. FREE.

The first ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum took place in July 2021, during Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival. Due to an overwhelming response, Tony Waag, ATDF Executive Dir. decided to continue hosting the project. "Tap dance has taken me all over the world, and I've made a commitment to exploring the current international tap dance field, bring this global community together, and create more awareness around tap's vibrant international scene," said Mr. Waag.

Two International Tap Dance Zoom Forum sessions have been scheduled for September 20, to accommodate Asia and Australia area participants. For registration visit atdf.org/events and scroll to Zoom Forum.


