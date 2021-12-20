The Heart Monument Will Be On View at Hunter's Point South Park

Sergio Furnari's Heart Monument has found a temporary home in Long Island City. The Heart Monument that pays tribute to Health Care Heroes and as a Covid Memorial will first go on a Mini "Love" Tour of NYC to remind New Yorkers and the world to focus on love.

The astonishingly oversized red stainless steel heart created by world-renowned Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari was last seen on the southeast corner of Central Park in late October.

Thanks to help of NYC Parks, this universal symbol of love will be on view in Hunter's Point South Park, Long Island City, NY starting Monday, December 20, 2021 through February 2022 with a panoramic view of the city along the East River. Every citizen of the world is invited to become a part of this artwork.

This Sergio Furnari masterpiece reminds us of what Covid has inscribed in our hearts: the love for those we lost, the gratitude for those who aided us in our darkest hours, and the comfort of a bond forged with our neighbors as we came together to face a once in a lifetime challenge.

With the help and support of humanitarian mixed media artist Annalisa Iadicicco, founder of The Blue Bus Project, the Heart Monument will tour different locations across New York City and will make several stops throughout the city to spread a message of love this holiday season.

Since 2016, The Blue Bus Project, a nonprofit arts organization that operates out of a refurbished school bus, has brought arts based programs to underserved communities throughout the city. At the height of the 2020 pandemic, Annalisa Iadicicco drove the blue bus throughout the city bringing food and messages of hope to residents in many NY neighborhoods. Sergio and Annalisa believe in the connection between art and well being and the ability of the arts to improve social health.

The Blue Bus Project will continue the message of the Heart Monument by offering programs on arts and healing in 2022.

The Blue Bus Project and The Heart Monument will started its mini tour on Thursday, December 16, 2021 throughout the streets of NYC before arriving at it's new home in Long Island City.