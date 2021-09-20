The Harlem Chamber Players to Present Their 12th Anniversary Season Opening Concert

The Harlem Chamber Players, Inc.will present its 14th Anniversary Season Opening Concerts on Thursday and Friday, September 23rd and 24th, 2021 at 7 PM at Broadway Presbyterian Church, located at 601 West 114th Street (on Broadway), New York, NY 10025.

The Harlem Chamber Players open their 14th Anniversary Season with an evening of great music, featuring Chen Yi's Shuo for string quintet; Nkeiru Okoye's Movements for string quartet; the Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Basson and Piano; and Adolphus Hailstork's "Detroit" Piano Quintet. The performers are violinists Claire Chan and Ashley Horne, violist William Frampton, cellist Wayne Smith, double bassist Anthony Morris, oboist Hassan Anderson, bassoonist Alexander Davis, and pianists Lydia Brown and David Berry.

The Harlem Chamber Players, Inc. is an ethnically diverse collective of professional musicians dedicated to bringing high-caliber, affordable, accessible live classical music to people in the Harlem community and beyond. The Harlem Chamber Players promote arts inclusion, diversity in classical music and equal access to the arts. We bring the great works uptown to those in the community who already love classical music as well as to those who might like to be exposed to and enjoy live classical music for the first time. We seek to help build and preserve an audience for live classical music through community and educational outreach, as well as through collaborations with Harlem's other arts organizations, schools and cultural institutions. The Harlem Chamber Players bring music to underserved neighborhoods, promote shared community arts and cultural engagement and provide opportunities for classically trained musicians of color.

Additional information about the concert can be found at:

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 senior/student discount.

For more information visit our website: https://www.harlemchamberplayers.org/

Tickets for Thursday, September 23rd can be purchased via Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/season-opening-concert-first-night-tickets-168825069327

Tickets for Friday, September 24th can be purchased via Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/season-opening-concert-second-night-tickets-168827665091