The Gilmore Reveals Inaugural 2026 Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award Recipient Sullivan Fortner

Pianist Sullivan Fortner has been named the recipient of The Gilmore's inaugural 2026 Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award. One of the most prestigious honors in music, the Award was announced at a special ceremony held October 8, 2025, at The Jerome L. Greene Space in New York City. Marking the largest single gift ever dedicated solely to a jazz artist, Fortner receives $300,000 in support of his musical and career goals over the next four years. Both casual and virtuosic, the Brooklyn-based pianist delights music fans all over the world. Fortner's journey from his hometown of New Orleans and mentorship under Ellis Marsalis to his ongoing collaborations with luminaries such as Cécile McLorin Salvant has solidified his place as one of jazz's most vital voices.

"To win this Award, and even be considered for it, is very affirming. I am honored to join the esteemed Gilmore Artist family. As the first jazz pianist to ever receive an Artist Award from The Gilmore the significance and responsibility is enormous. In all that I do, I hope to represent Larry J. Bell and The Gilmore name well. This generous gift is a welcome reminder for me to create more music." - SULLIVAN FORTNER

"Sullivan Fortner is one of the most gifted artists I've ever encountered. His technique is effortless, his ear extraordinary, and his vision profound - but what makes him truly remarkable is the sheer joy that radiates from him when he plays. That joie de vivre infuses his music with a vitality and spirit that turns mastery into magic." - SETH ABRAMSON, Director of The Gilmore's Jazz Awards

Mirroring the internationally renowned Gilmore Artist Awards for classical pianists, the Larry J. Bell Jazz Artists Awards provide some of the most generous financial support given in the musical arts. The Jazz Awards program was established in 2022 with an $8.8 million gift to The Gilmore's endowment and is named for Kalamazoo businessman Larry J. Bell who founded Bell's Brewery in 1985. Both the Bell Artist and Bell Young Artist Awards are presented every four years. The 2026 Bell Young Artists Awardees were announced last month; Tyler Bullock and Esteban Castro each received a stipend of $25,000.



"Jazz has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and supporting extraordinary artists has always been my passion. Sullivan Fortner is a pianist whose talent, vision, and heart will carry jazz forward. I'm proud that The Gilmore can help continue his journey and amplify his voice as he shapes the next chapter of jazz." - LARRY J. BELL, Past President of The Gilmore's Board of Trustees

Hosted by radio personality Paul Cavalconte (WBGO/WQXR/WFUV), last night's event featured Fortner's first performance as a Bell Artist, followed by an onstage conversation led by SiriusXM Radio's Mark Ruffin. The event was livestreamed at TheGilmore.org, as well as by The Gilmore's streaming partners including WBGO Radio, All About Jazz, Steinway & Sons, International Piano, and Jazzwise.