The Field Names Christopher Bloodworth As Executive Director

After an inclusive nationwide search by ALJP Consulting, arts service organization The Field has announced that Christopher Bloodworth will be joining their staff and board as the new Executive Director, effective March 2023. Christopher, an accomplished leader in the performing arts and entertainment spaces, will succeed Jamaine Smith, who assumed the role of Interim Executive Director in May 2022 following Jennifer Cook, who stepped down after 16 years heading the organization. Christopher was most recently a National Director at Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).

Jamaine will work in tandem with The Field staff and board of Directors to welcome and onboard Christopher as the incoming Executive Director. Board Co-Chairs, Michael Wellington and Alice de Callatay, commented: "We are so grateful to Jamaine for his steady, compassionate leadership during this extended period of transition and really proud of our dedicated, hard-working staff. And we are incredibly delighted to welcome Christopher to our Field family."

Noted Christopher, "I feel fortunate to have been granted the extraordinary opportunity to lead The Field, an organization that has devoted itself to ensuring artists thrive in all areas of their lives. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and artist community to develop creative ways to mitigate the unique challenges 21st century artists face."

Christopher D. Bloodworth is an avid arts advocate who has spent the past nine years helping performing arts and entertainment professionals define, refine, and expand the possibilities of an arts career. During his time as the National Director of The Career Center at Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), Christopher launched The Creative Entrepreneur Project, The Arts Worker Resource Center, and integrated Career Transition For Dancers into The Fund. Under his leadership, tailored programs for dancers, comedians, musicians, stagehands, stage managers, live performers and more were designed and implemented. An artist in his own right, Christopher is a singer, writer, professional photographer, former podcast host and avid interior design enthusiast. Christopher has held leadership positions at Stanley Isaacs Neighborhood Center, Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services of Brooklyn and Queens, and the pension and annuity giant TIAA. He holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Social Work. Until recently, he served on the boards of the New York City Education & Training Coalition and the International Organization for the Transition of Professional Dancers.

Erica Lauren Ortiz, Principal at ALJP Consulting, said of the placement, "Christopher's dynamic combined experience in arts administration and social services make him uniquely suited to lead The Field, supporting artists in a comprehensive way. We are thrilled to connect him with this wonderful organization." The search was led by Board Co-Chair Michael Wellington, along with a dedicated group of staff, board and artists with support from ALJP.

Said Wellington of working with ALJP, "The team at ALJP was chosen due to their exceptional reputation in equity and inclusion and their shared values with our organization, and ultimately proved successful in sourcing a wide and diverse range of incredibly talented candidates - we are truly appreciative to have had a wealth of choices."

The Field

Founded in 1986, The Field has stewarded $45 million and given more than 200,000 artists the services, guidance and resources they need to bring their bold artistic visions to life. Noted for excellent service delivery and human touch, the Field's work has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Rockefeller Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and more. Artists who have grown from Field support include Kyle Abraham, Young Jean Lee, Kaneza Schaal, Geoff Sobelle, Momenta Quartet, Michelle Dorrance, Okwui Okpokwasili, and hundreds of others. thefield.org

ALJP Consulting

is a black-owned, woman-owned, mission driven firm specializing in executive search, strategic planning, board coaching and development, and facilitation. ALJP was founded in the Summer of 2019 to fill a need in the arts and culture field for consulting firms dedicated to creating an industry ecosystem that looks like the world in which we live. While reimagining the Arts and Culture Sector, we put inclusion and equity at the heart of our consulting practice. ALJP specializes in executive search, strategic planning, board coaching and development, and equity, diversity and inclusion strategy for the arts and beyond. Our current and recent clients include MCC, The Field, Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC), New York Theatre Workshop, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Long Wharf Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Marin Theatre Company, The Broad Stage, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Pivot Arts, Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Trinity Repertory Company. aljpconsulting.com