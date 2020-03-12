The Ensemblist Podcast Launches Series COVID-19 IN THE THEATRE; Episodes to Feature Jason Kappus & Adam Jepsen

The Ensemblist has launched a new podcast mini-series "COVID-19 in the Theatre."

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the country, it's creating concern for many of us in the theatre industry. For those of us who make our living by occupying the same space as others to share stories in real time, the coronavirus is posing a real threat to our lives and work.

This week Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, officially banned gatherings of more than 250 people causing the postponement of many theatre productions. The podcast's first episode features an interview with Jason Kappus (American Idiot) who was slated to perform in the show until the announcement.

COVID-19 in the Theatre's second interview features Adam Jepsen, one of two actors playing Sven the reindeer in Broadway's Frozen. Jepsen shares how COVID-19 has been affecting life backstage at Broadway theatres.

The episodes can be downloaded at the following links: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-ensemblist/id666897455 https://open.spotify.com/show/37ljHZLWRYAj8Xks0a7JCQ





