The Doo Wop Project to Release New Album 'Echoes Of The Street'; Listen to a Single Now

The Doo Wop Project, comprised of Broadway veterans Charl Brown, Dwayne Cooper, John Dias, Russell Fischer & Dominic Nolfi, will release their new full-length album, Echoes of the Street, on October 10th.

Their fourth full-length release to date, the album pays homage to the roots of doo wop while reimagining modern classics for a new generation. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE, and listen to their latest single, a rendition of “Blue Moon," below.

Produced by Sonny Paladino for Joy Machine Records, the quintet recorded 12 tracks for Echoes of the Street, spanning R&B classics, pop smashes, and musical theater favorites. This eclectic repertoire speaks to the group’s versatility and dynamic approach. On the album, the vocalists perform a range of tracks from “My Girl” by The Temptations to “Get Lucky” [feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers] by Daft Punk. Other tracks include “Somewhere” from West Side Story and “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

About the album, The Doo Wop Project commented, “We chose songs that reflect the urban connection that has always influenced the doo wop genre. New York City, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Newark, and Philadelphia have all produced vocal groups that recorded songs we cover on this record. As we say in the lyrics of Looking for an Echo: ‘Although they may be oldies, we make them new again.’ With an eye to the future we ‘Doowopify’ contemporary popular songs to reach a broader audience. We hope that this album will be loved by the doo wop faithful, and also serve as a vocally refreshing introduction to the genre for generations to come.”

To celebrate the release, The Doo Wop Project will headline a special album release show at Sony Hall in New York City on October 7th, featuring an evening filled with classics and debut performances from the new record. Tickets are on sale now HERE. Throughout the rest of 2025, they will entertain audiences on the road with a brand new 90-minute show—also named Echoes of The Street—across North America this month followed by dates in October and beyond.

Album Tracklist:

Whispering Bells Blue Moon Sincerely My Girl My Juanita So Much In Love Get Lucky Dawn (Go Away) Somewhere Shake It Off Looking for an Echo Ooh Whee (That Doo Wop Song) (Bonus Track)

Tour Dates

9/18 – Oxford, MS – Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

10/07 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

10/10 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

10/11 – Bristol, CT – Downtown Live at the Rockwell Theater

10/16 – Pocatello, ID – L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Ogden, UT – Onstage Ogden

10/18 – Provo, UT – Covey Center for the Arts

11/1 – Suquamish, WA – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort

11/6 – Wisconsin Rapids, WI – Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids

11/7 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

11/8 – Clinton Twp, MI – Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

11/9 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

11/22 – Stony Brook, NY – Staller Center for the Arts

12/5 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

12/6 – Lakewood, NJ – Strand Theatre

12/11 – Fredonia, NY – King Concert Hall

12/12 – Flint, MI – Flint Institute of Music

12/13 – Akron, OH – Edwin J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

12/14 – Tuscawaras, OH – Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas

12/18 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

12/19 – Beaufort, SC – USCB Center for the Arts

12/27 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City Performing Arts Center

1/16 – Marion, IL – Marion Cultural and Civic Center

1/17 – Schaumburg, IL – Prairie Center

1/18 – Sheboygan, WI – Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

1/23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

2/10 – Mt. Pleasant, TX – Whatley Center for the Performing Arts

2/12 – Hot Springs, AR – Hot Springs Village

2/13 – Hot Springs, AR – Hot Springs Village

2/14 – Huntingdon, TN – Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

2/18 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center

2/19 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts

2/20 – Saratoga, CA – Montalvo Arts Center

2/22 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

2/23 – Arroyo Grande, CA – Clark Center for the Performing Arts

2/26 – Valdosta, CA – Turner Center for the Arts

2/27 – Hudson, FL – Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre

2/28 – Hudson, FL – Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre

3/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

3/7 – Sanibel, FL – Big Arts at Christensen Hall

3/8 – The Villages, FL – Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center

3/11 – Key West, FL – Tennessee Williams Theatre

3/12 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Center

3/20 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Symphony

3/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Symphony

3/22 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Symphony

4/10 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Fred Kavli Theatre

4/11 – Rolling Hills Estates, CA – Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center

4/12 – Chandler, AZ – Chandler Center for the Arts

4/25 – Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

5/2 – McLean, VA – McLean Community Center

5/3 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center for the Arts

5/9 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

5/30 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Symphony

Photo Credit: Josh Drake