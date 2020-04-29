Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Carnegie Mellon, Baldwin Wallace, Emerson, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Taylor Erin Wade from Emerson College
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Erin Wade
Isiah Bostic from Western Connecticut State University
Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Isiah Bostic
Dominick Ventrella from Western Connecticut State University
Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Dominick Ventrella
Sophia Masterson from Carnegie Mellon University
'Time Heals Everything' from Mack and Mabel
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Masterson
Brooke Melton from Oklahoma City University
Voice Reel - I'm Your Man, Slow Burn, Worse Things I Could Do, Lost in Your Eyes
Click Here for More Information on Brooke Melton
Gabrielle Piacentile from New York University
Willing To Ride
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Piacentile
Caroline Didelot from Baldwin Wallace University
Mannequin
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Didelot
Danielle Mouch from Ohio Northern University
Get Out & Stay Out
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Mouch
Morgan Mastrangelo from Northwestern University
Can't Stand Still - 'Footloose', and Awaiting You, from 'Myths and Hymns'
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Mastrangelo
Jessica Morilak from Manhattan School of Music
Someone Woke Up
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Morilak
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone & More Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)