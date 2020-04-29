STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Carnegie Mellon, Baldwin Wallace, Emerson, and More!

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Taylor Erin Wade from Emerson College


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Erin Wade

Isiah Bostic from Western Connecticut State University


Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Isiah Bostic

Dominick Ventrella from Western Connecticut State University


Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Dominick Ventrella

Sophia Masterson from Carnegie Mellon University


'Time Heals Everything' from Mack and Mabel
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Masterson

Brooke Melton from Oklahoma City University


Voice Reel - I'm Your Man, Slow Burn, Worse Things I Could Do, Lost in Your Eyes
Click Here for More Information on Brooke Melton

Gabrielle Piacentile from New York University


Willing To Ride
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Piacentile

Caroline Didelot from Baldwin Wallace University


Mannequin
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Didelot

Danielle Mouch from Ohio Northern University


Get Out & Stay Out
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Mouch

Morgan Mastrangelo from Northwestern University


Can't Stand Still - 'Footloose', and Awaiting You, from 'Myths and Hymns'
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Mastrangelo

Jessica Morilak from Manhattan School of Music


Someone Woke Up
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Morilak


