The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Emma Vance from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Cale Rausch from Viterbo University
Lost in the Wilderness
Nicole Marquez-Davis from St. Edward's University
Higher - Allegiance / Simple Joys - Pippin
Raheem Fielder - Bey from University of Central Missouri
Purpose - Avenue Q
Ellie Baker from Marymount Manhattan College
Performance Reel
Mackenzie Grosse from Oakland Univeristy
Life Of The Party
Hannah Hakim from Northwestern University
"He's Here" from How Now, Dow Jones and "Joey is a Punk Rocker" from The Black Suits
Murphy Taylor Smith from Penn State
A Normal Day by Sam Salmond
Alex Christian Lucas from Loyola University New Orleans
Night that Goldman Spoke at Union Square
Ginny Swanson from Belmont University
Highlights Reel
