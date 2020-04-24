Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 33
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Janae Hammond from Missouri State University
Wallflower
Click Here for More Information on Janae Hammond
Sam Sanderson from Indiana University
Miracle of Miracles (Fiddler on the Roof)
Click Here for More Information on Sam Sanderson
Camille Capers from Howard University
I Dreamed A Dream
Click Here for More Information on Camille Capers
Nicolette Minella from Shenandoah Conservatory
The Great Escape (P!nk)/ I'd Rather Be Me (Mean Girls)/Heartbreaker (Pat Benatar)
Click Here for More Information on Nicolette Minella
Andrew McGowan from Missouri State University
..But I Don't Want To Talk About Her
Click Here for More Information on Andrew McGowan
Kristian Huff from Brigham Young University
Song: Death of a Bachelor - Panic! At the Disco; Monologue: Lost in Yonkers - Neil Simon
Click Here for More Information on Kristian Huff
Rachel Brideau from Manhattan School of Music
Quiet
Click Here for More Information on Rachel Brideau
Hana Culbreath from Manhattan School of Music
No One Else
Click Here for More Information on Hana Culbreath
Izzy Hanson-Johnston from The New School for Drama
Run Away With Me
Click Here for More Information on Izzy Hanson-Johnston
Kristen VanDerlyn from The Hartt School
Gotta Get Out
Click Here for More Information on Kristen VanDerlyn
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)
