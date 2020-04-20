Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 29
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Riley Wilson from Hope College
When Words Fail
Click Here for More Information on Riley Wilson
McKenzie Bryan from The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
Vanilla Ice Cream
Click Here for More Information on McKenzie Bryan
Mike Katz from Western Connecticut State University
Musical Theater Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Mike Katz
Emmanuel Elliot Key from Howard University
Soul of a Man
Click Here for More Information on Emmanuel Elliot Key
Abigail Garrigan from Temple University
'I'm Gone' from Hands on a Hardbody and 'I Want To Be A Rockette' from Kicks
Click Here for More Information on Abigail Garrigan
Madeline Bernstein from New York University
'Like Love'
Click Here for More Information on Madeline Bernstein
Gill Vaughn-Spencer from Point Park University
Since I Gave My Heart Away
Click Here for More Information on Gill Vaughn-Spencer
Jillian Marzziotti from William and Mary
Highlight Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jillian Marzziotti
Kiera Sheehan from The Hartt School
Paris - Gilmore Girls
Click Here for More Information on Kiera Sheehan
Haley Wolff from Missouri State University
So Much Better- Legally Blonde
Click Here for More Information on Haley Wolff
