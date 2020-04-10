STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION


The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 19

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Rae'l Ba from Pace University


Monologue - Milk Like Sugar
Click Here for More Information on Rae'l Ba

Taran Beasley from Ohio Northern University


'There's A World Out There' from Little Women, 'Adele's Laughing Song' from Die Fledermaus, and monologue
Click Here for More Information on Taran Beasley

Sarai Harding from Missouri State University


Spring Cleaning
Click Here for More Information on Sarai Harding

Liam Collins from Manhattan School of Music


Goodbye - Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Liam Collins

Michael Canu from CCM (College- Conservatory of Music)


'Multitudes of Amys' cut from Company, It's Not Unusual- Tom Jones, and Proud Lady from The Baker's Wife
Click Here for More Information on Michael Canu

Sam Pearson from Elon University


Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Sam Pearson

Nathan Podziewski from Hartt School


Monologue- We Need to Talk About Kevin
Click Here for More Information on Nathan Podziewski

Lexi Rhem from The Hartt School


Girl in the Mirror - Grand Hotel
Click Here for More Information on Lexi Rhem

Anna Gwaltney from Long Island University


Go the Distance
Click Here for More Information on Anna Gwaltney

Alexandra Teman from Boston University


A Summer In Ohio
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Teman


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)

VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)

Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)

VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)

Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)

With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)