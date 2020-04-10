Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 19
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Rae'l Ba from Pace University
Monologue - Milk Like Sugar
Click Here for More Information on Rae'l Ba
Taran Beasley from Ohio Northern University
'There's A World Out There' from Little Women, 'Adele's Laughing Song' from Die Fledermaus, and monologue
Click Here for More Information on Taran Beasley
Sarai Harding from Missouri State University
Spring Cleaning
Click Here for More Information on Sarai Harding
Liam Collins from Manhattan School of Music
Goodbye - Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Liam Collins
Michael Canu from CCM (College- Conservatory of Music)
'Multitudes of Amys' cut from Company, It's Not Unusual- Tom Jones, and Proud Lady from The Baker's Wife
Click Here for More Information on Michael Canu
Sam Pearson from Elon University
Performance Reel
Click Here for More Information on Sam Pearson
Nathan Podziewski from Hartt School
Monologue- We Need to Talk About Kevin
Click Here for More Information on Nathan Podziewski
Lexi Rhem from The Hartt School
Girl in the Mirror - Grand Hotel
Click Here for More Information on Lexi Rhem
Anna Gwaltney from Long Island University
Go the Distance
Click Here for More Information on Anna Gwaltney
Alexandra Teman from Boston University
A Summer In Ohio
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Teman
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)