The Collective NY Publishes David Thigpen's HURRICANE PARTY

The Collective NY has announced their first full-length play publication, HURRICANE PARTY by David Thigpen. The title joins their previous publications of The Collective's nationally popular short play anthologies (C:10 Anthology Volumes 1-5). This contemporary, southern-gothic, darkly comic tragedy by resident writer David Thigpen was developed with, by, and for The Collective NY in their Monday Night sessions in 2017 and received an extended/sold out run at Manhattan's Cherry Lane Theatre in the fall of 2018. The production was directed by the Tony Award nominated Maria Dizzia featured an original cast made up of The Collective NY's ensemble: Michael Abbott Jr., Booker Garrett, Kevin Kane, Lacy Marie Meyer, Sayra Player and Toni Lachelle Pollitt. The play is available for $15.00 on Amazon books and via the Collective's website.

For an additional $10.00, ( www.thecollective-ny.org only) receive a signed copy from the author and the Collective will give the proceeds to The Actors Fund. The Collective believes the Actors Fund's aid, health care and counseling have been vital to the survival of their fellow theatre artists during these difficult times.

In HURRICANE PARTY, a category five storm approaching Conway, South Carolina is the only thing that blocks Macon and Dana's carefully plotted escape out of town and into new lives far from the past and their spouses, Todd and Caroline. At Todd's insistence the four old friends batten down the hatches, have some drinks, and attempt to have a friendly throw down while the storm passes over. With each one of them holding their own poisonous cards close to the chest the temperature rises when two unexpected guests kick the party into overdrive; opening the door to a new set of immeasurable dangers.

As a bonus, the publication includes two short companion plays of Mr. Thigpen's. TOMORROW MOURNING and IN WAKE OF YESTERDAY examine a condemned man's final hours through the separate lenses of two guilt-ridden siblings. Both Plays were previously produced and Published in the company's Collective:10 Anthology Volume 4.

David Thigpen's previous collaborations include the published short plays, TURTLEFACE, IN WAKE OF YESTERDAY, TOMORROW MOURNING, and MARINER MOTEL. TURTLEFACE was adapted into an award winning film of the same name. His other full-length play HOGTIED received developmental workshops with both The Collective NY and the Barrow Group. He is currently developing BRIDGES, a dramatic series for television. A native of South Carolina, David currently resides in Brooklyn.