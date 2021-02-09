The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro Leading STAYCATION: MEXICO!
Featuring Music Of Juan De Lienas, Ignacio De Jerusalem And Maria Grever – February 22 @ 7:30 PM EST On Zoom.
In the ninth episode of their free, online series, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro, an internationally recognized teacher, leading Staycation: Mexico!, a Zoom Singposium on February 22 @ 7:30 PM EST. The event is open to everyone.
This spirited viaje virtual to Mexico traverses three centuries (17th, 18th and 19th) of music. Works by Juan de Lienas, Ignacio de Jerusalem and Maria Grever, Mexico's first woman composer to achieve international renown, showcase the origins, influences and cultural richness of Mexican music.
The Maestro will discuss de Lienas's Salve Regina, de Jerusalem's Que admirais and Grever's Tipitipitin, and lead singalongs of all three works. More about the composers at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_de_Lienas, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ignacio_de_Jerusalem and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mar%C3%ADa_Grever.
The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvceqtrTgtGtES4TT1SPQyC3mGc8dVI3uF.
Download the scores at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/7/79/SalveRegina_JuanDeLienas.pdf, https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/4/42/Jerusalem-Que_admirais%2C_mortales.pdf and https://www.jwpepper.com/Tipitin/11317166.item#/submit.
Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.
For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.
