The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Opens 2020-2021 Season With Performance by David Briggs
Tune in on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7 pm.
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine opens its 2020-2021 season of Great Music in a Great Space with a performance by organist and Artist in Residence David Briggs, who will present two world premieres of music by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Briggs' new organ transcriptions of The Lark Ascending and the ravishingly beautiful Fifth Symphony will be streamed from the Cathedral's YouTube page on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7 pm. The 7 pm performance is ticketed and will be streamed via the Cathedral's website. There will be a free virtual pre-concert interview on Facebook at 6 pm, as part of the Cathedral's weekly Tuesdays at 6 organ recital series.
Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral has presented informal weekly organ recitals each Tuesday at 6 pm, primarily recorded in the musicians' homes and offering a variety of shorter organ works. Briggs' October 13 performance, while continuing to utilize remote streaming technology, will be the first of the season to return to the Great Music in a Great Space format, with a program delving deeper into Vaughan Williams' symphonic masterpieces.
Recently described in an opinion piece in the NY Times as "one of the world's greatest contemporary organists," Briggs is renowned for his orchestral transcriptions. He will be joined for The Lark Ascending by New York violinist Cyrus Beroukhim.
Tickets for the 7 pm concert are $10 and can be purchased by visiting this page. the day of the concert, ticket holders will be emailed a private link to access the 7 pm performance via the Cathedral's website. The concert will go live at 7 pm and will be available for the next 48 hours. The 6 pm pre-concert lecture is free and no ticket is required. To access the pre-concert lecture, please visit the Great Music in a Great Space Facebook page at 6 pm. For questions about ticketing, please email reservations@stjohndivine.org. For questions regarding music, please email music@stjohndivine.org.
Performers
David Briggs, organ
Cyrus Beroukhim, violin
Program
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)
The Lark Ascending
Symphony No. 5 in D Major
About the Artists
David Briggs is an internationally renowned organist whose performances are acclaimed for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. Consistently ranked as one of the finest organists of his generation, David's extensive repertoire spans five centuries. He has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works, thereby giving listeners the opportunity to experience the organ in a new way. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.
Described as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone, host of American Public Media's Pipedreams, David performs more than 50 concerts a year at international venues, teaches performance at Cambridge University, frequently serves on international organ competition juries, and gives master classes at colleges and conservatories across the U.S. and Europe.
David is also a prolific composer whose works range from full scale oratorios to works for solo instruments. He has recorded two DVDs and 37 CDs, many of which include his own compositions and transcriptions. David is currently Artist in Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. For more information, please visit david-briggs.org.
Cyrus Beroukhim was appointed as concertmaster of the American Symphony Orchestra in 2019 and has appeared as guest concertmaster with the American Ballet Theatre, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and Gotham Chamber Opera. He is also a member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, where he has served as both principal second violin and principal viola and has been featured as soloist in the productions of Stravinsky Violin Concerto and Concerto Barocco. His performances of Bach and Vivaldi Concerti with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields were heralded as "flawless and sensitive" by the Zeitung im Espace Mittelland (Switzerland) and his live recording of Saint-Saëns Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso earned him the distinction of "crème de la crème" on National Public Radio's Performance Today. As a founding member of the Zukofsky Quartet, he presented the Milton Babbitt Quartet Cycle numerous times around the country. He joined the faculty of NYU as Music Associate Professor of String Studies in 2013 and also teaches at Columbia University.
About Great Music in a Great Space
Revived in 2011, Great Music in a Great Space reprises the legendary concert series first held at the Cathedral in the 1980s. Great Music in a Great Space presents choral, orchestral, and instrumental music, in the magnificent, deeply spiritual setting of the world's largest Gothic cathedral. Concerts take place in many locations: the vast space of the Crossing, the more intimate setting of the Great Choir, and the exquisite Chapels of the Tongues. The beloved holiday traditions of the Christmas Concert and New Year's Eve Concert for Peace are an integral part of our concert series.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris For President and Vice President Of The United States
Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. ...