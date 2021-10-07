The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Announces Annual Halloween Extravaganza

Lovers of the Halloween season rejoice! The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's beloved annual Halloween Extravaganza returns to celebrate All Hallow's Eve on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

The Halloween Extravaganza has been a tradition for decades, and the Cathedral will welcome back live audiences for the start of the Halloween weekend. Two seatings will be offered at 7 and 10 pm for all those in search of an October treat. The evening begins with classic silent film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, accompanied by organist Timothy Brumfield, summoning up Halloween chills and thrills. Master puppeteer and Cathedral Artist in Residence Ralph Lee, joined by the members of the Mettawee River Theatre Company acting out the roles of ghouls and goblins, will exhilarate audience members with delightful seasonal fright.

More special tours and gatherings are planned to celebrate the end of October. The Cathedral's famous Crypt Crawls, ushering visitors into the rarely-seen depths of the spectacular Gothic building, will also return both in person and online for 2021, with tours planned for Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. Also on Saturday, the Cathedral will partner with the West 111th Street Block Association to host trick or treating and children's activities outside on the Cathedral grounds. Rounding out the season, the Cathedral will commemorate the feasts of All Saints and All Souls with a series of worship services and public gatherings, paying tribute to the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring the thousands of lives lost.

For health and safety reasons, seats will be limited for the 2021 Halloween Extravaganza. Attendees will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to entry.

Halloween Extravaganza tickets are $40. For information on all of the Cathedral's October events and services, visit the Cathedral's website.