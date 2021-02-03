Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: ARTIST IN RESIDENCE DAVID BRIGGS

Weekly virtual concerts livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Feb. 3, 2021  

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Artist in Residence David Briggs performs works by Henry Purcell, César Franck, and David Briggs.

PROGRAM:

Trumpet Tune - Henry Purcell (1659-1695), arr. David Briggs

Prélude, Fugue, et Variation, Op. 18 - César Franck (1822-1890)

Symphonie improvisée en quatre mouvements - David Briggs (b. 1962)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.


