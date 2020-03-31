The Cast of TAXI Reunites to Share Stories From the Set & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars in The House continued last night at 8pm with the cast of Taxi: Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane.

The cast told their stories of how they initially landed the gig on Taxi and more!

Danny DeVito shared the risky move he pulled in the audition room that got him the role of Louie De Palma:

"...I really wanted the part, so I thought I'd do something a little radical... I said, 'One thing I want to know before I start. Who wrote this shit?' And I threw it on the table. And that was how I got the part."

Marilu Henner shared how Christopher Lloyd wowed everyone into becoming a regular on the show:

"It was our first season, and our eight episode, and it was called 'Paper Marriage.'... we had just taken our first two week break, the show had just gone on the air, and it was our first one back after our break... So Chris came in and played Reverend Jim, and you could just tell. He did one scene and it was so magical that it was unbelievable... So then the fifth episode of our second season, he took his driver's test and came back and became a regular."

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

The sitcom Taxi aired from 1978 to 1983. The series won 18 Emmy Awards, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series. It focuses on the everyday lives of a handful of New York City taxi drivers and their abusive dispatcher.





