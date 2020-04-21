The Cast of DIFFICULT PEOPLE Talk About How The Show Came to Be and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

The show continued last night (8pm) with a cast reunion of Hulu's Difficult People (Derrick Baskin, Billy Eichner, Cole Escola, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Shakina Nayfack, Gabourey Sidibe and James Urbaniak).

"How did difficult people come about?" James asked Julie.

"I met Billy years ago and the two of us just really connected and really loved each other's work and were mutual fans, and I wrote for Billy on the Street. We got to know each other. After we got to know each other after a couple of years I said, 'I have an idea for a pilot, and the two of us play best friends, what do you think?' And he's like, 'Alright!' And I wrote this pilot and then he liked it and so did Amy Poehler, so we pitched it and then we got to make it! It's a deceptively simple story."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Difficult People is a dark comedy television series that premiered on Hulu in 2015, created by Julie Klausner. Klausner stars alongside Billy Eichner as two struggling and jaded comedians living in New York City.

