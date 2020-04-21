The Cast of DIFFICULT PEOPLE Talk About How The Show Came to Be and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
The show continued last night (8pm) with a cast reunion of Hulu's Difficult People (Derrick Baskin, Billy Eichner, Cole Escola, Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Shakina Nayfack, Gabourey Sidibe and James Urbaniak).
"How did difficult people come about?" James asked Julie.
"I met Billy years ago and the two of us just really connected and really loved each other's work and were mutual fans, and I wrote for Billy on the Street. We got to know each other. After we got to know each other after a couple of years I said, 'I have an idea for a pilot, and the two of us play best friends, what do you think?' And he's like, 'Alright!' And I wrote this pilot and then he liked it and so did Amy Poehler, so we pitched it and then we got to make it! It's a deceptively simple story."
Click HERE to watch the full episode!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Difficult People is a dark comedy television series that premiered on Hulu in 2015, created by Julie Klausner. Klausner stars alongside Billy Eichner as two struggling and jaded comedians living in New York City.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Challenges Fans to Make Up Their Own 'Think of Me' Ending
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced another fan challenge on his social media!... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)