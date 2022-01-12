The Canticum Novum Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From Bach's Cantatas 13 Through 24

The Canticum Novum Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 13 through 24 live in concert and online on Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 PM, with piano accompanist Will Healey at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Manhattan, Amsterdam Ave. between 99th and 100th Streets in New York, NY.

This will be the third event in the first of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by The Canticum Novum Singers and its sister choir The New York Virtuoso Singers. The schedule and content for the other five 2021-22 presentations is:

#4: February 5 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 25-37, Tengku Irfan, piano

#5: March 26 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 52-68, Brian Daurelle, piano

#6: April 2 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 69-78, Luis Ortiz, piano

#7: May 21 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 98-106, Huizi Zhang, piano

#8: June 11 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 1-12, Miles Walter, piano

Live event tickets, available at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/678036?ref=ebtn are $30 general admission, $40 prime seating. Seniors tickets are $20 and students $10. Virtual event tickets are $15, available https://canticumnovum.in.live/show/details/qvgrOY3lgW.

For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html.

Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this event.

Canticum Novum Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Called "an elite chorus" by The New York Times, The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 49th season under the direction of its founder, Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Their CD A Canticum Novum Christmas is available at https://www.amazon.com/. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org.

This Restart NY concert is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.