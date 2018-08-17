The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes the Legendary Tony Winner Alice Ripley

"You Don't Know" how excited we are for this episode because we are sitting down with the legendary Broadway star Alice Ripley!

This week we're pouring out MANCAN and Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila while "Auntie Alice" spills about her Tony Award-winning journey with the critically-acclaimed Next To Normal, her impressive resume of hit original musicals, and constantly cleaning her face when she played Fantine in Les Miserables.

Alice also dishes about the olfactory experience of working with Benjamin Walker on American Psycho, when she saw the Original Broadway run of Spring Awakening with Anthony Rapp, and the evolution of RIPLEY the band!

Game Master Kimberly introduces the "name dropping" game "I Will Never Leave You" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards and then we play "Time Warp" where we cast actors in shows that they weren't in the right time period to be in originally.

Alice also takes a trip to Kevin's Corner where she time travels, casts Muppets in Broadway Shows, and wows us with her non-theatre expertise.

We have a blast with Alice and we're so excited for her encore performance of her acclaimed show "Ripley Prescription" on Saturday, August 18 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $30-40 with $70 premium tickets (which include a signed poster and preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Listen to the episode here:

Don't forget to join the "What Have You Seen This Week" conversation by getting your tickets at Goldstar! Visit www.goldstar.com/broadwaysted and use the code BROADWAYSTED to get an additional $10 off your order for the best tickets to Live Entertainment! Make sure to share what you see with us on social media!

About Alice : Alice Ripley is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and mixed media artist best known for her Tony-winning performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next To Normal. She has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, King David, Side Show, James Joyce's The Dead, The Rocky Horror Show, and American Psycho and appeared in the National tours of Les Miserables and Next to Normal. She also performs with her band RIPLEY and as a solo artist. Follow her @RIPLEYTHEBAND

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Facebook: Join our group Broadwaysted #FansoftheShow to exchange game ideas, share theatre thoughts, or chat with other #FansoftheShow







Related Articles