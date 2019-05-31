The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Tony-Winning Choreographer Warren Carlyle

The Broadwaysted Crew is "Brushin' Up Our Shakespeare" on the newest episode with this week's guest, Tony-nominated Choreographer of Kiss Me, Kate (and former Tony winner!) Warren Carlyle!

We're pouring out Tanteo Habanero Tequila (so good and so spicy!) and Kimberly's favorite--Bar Hill Gin--as Warren spills about his creative process and audition combos, his love of West Side Story in all forms, and his deep connection to the musical Cats.

Kimberly introduces the "Taboo" style game "Dance Around It" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards and then we create new musicals in the game "A Tale of Two Cities" using some of the cities around the country that you can get great deals with our friends at Goldstar.com/broadwaysted. Warren also gushes about "Cheeses of the World," takes a trip to "Kevin's Corner," and chats about his work with Hugh Jackman on his current World Tour and the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man with Sutton Foster!

Fun Fact: Warren was Associate Choreographer for the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and we keep our Lights of Broadway Show Cards in a Scenery Bag made from the tour of that production (seriously check out scenerybags.com they're amazing!) We have a blast with Warren so grab your earbuds and your dancin' shoes and listen in as Warren Carlyle gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Warren : Warren Carlyle is a Tony Award winning Director/Choreographer: Most recently he choreographed the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate and the award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He directed and choreographed the Tony-nominated Broadway musical After Midnight, Chaplin, Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway, the critically acclaimed, Tony-nominated revival of Finian's Rainbow, and A Tale of Two Cities. He also choreographed She Loves Me, On The 20th Century, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, A Christmas Story, and the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Follies.

Warren has been nominated for two Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards--for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Choreography--and an Emmy award for Choreography. He is a winner of the Tony Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama Desk Award and the prestigious Astaire Award for choreography.Follow him @warrencarlyle on Instagram and @carlylewarren on Twitter.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles