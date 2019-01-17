The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes ROCKY, IN TRANSIT Star Margo Seibert and HAMILTON's Aaron J. Albano

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to be sitting down with one of the stars of the musical adaptation of Rocky and In Transit--the lovely and talented Margo Seibert!

We're pouring out margaritas with Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila (and Kimberly's sticking with our fav Hudson Baby Bourbon) as Margo dishes about her debut album "77th Street," her experience performing in an a cappella musical, and we tell Margo which shows she should "rush" to see! In a special surprise, this week we're also joined by Best #FriendoftheShow Aaron J. Albano before he returned to his current gig in the Hamilton tour!

A recording of Game Master Kimberly leads us through a few exciting rounds of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" and real-life Kimberly leads us through our 20 question "Glenn Close" game with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Margo also navigates her way through "Kevin's Corner," shares about seeing her Rocky costar Andy Karl in the Cats national tour, and we even share a sneak peek of Margo's new album! We have an amazing time with Margo and Aaron so listen in and enjoy as Margo Seibert gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:



Margo's Bio : Margo Seibert originated the roles of "Jane" in Broadway's first a cappella musical "In Transit" and Adrian in the Broadway Musical Rocky. She has also released her debut album "77th Street" on Yellow Sound Label. After graduating with a degree in International Relations from American University, Margo moved to New York after appearing in Mary Zimmerman's CANDIDE at the Goodman in Chicago, and has continued her multifaceted career performing in plays with Rattlestick, The Women's Project, and Weston Playhouse, and starring in musicals at The Paper Mill Playhouse, A.C.T, and Two River Theater. She can also been seen on television in "Boardwalk Empire," "Elementary," "Instinct," and "The Good Cop." Follow Margo @Margo_Seibert on social media.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

