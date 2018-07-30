The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes HEAD OVER HEELS Choreographer Spencer Liff

This week on Broadwaysted, "We've Got The Beat" and the man behind the movement on the beat: the incredible Head Over Heels choreographer Spencer Liff!

We're pouring out MANCAN rose and Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila while we eat a brunch of beige carbs and Spencer chats about his passionate inspiration behind the Head Over Heels choreo, auditioning for Tommy Tune in a unitard, and his first on-camera scene partners: Bette Midler, Lacey Chabert, and Elisabeth Moss! Spencer then spills about his wild ride to choreographing on "So You Think You Can Dance," playing a horse to meet Harry Potter, and his priceless experience as Rob Ashford's associate choreographer. Game Master Kimberly introduces the episode-long drinking game called "Spencer's Gifts" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards then a variation on "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" called "We Got The Beat!" before Spencer makes his debut in "Kevin's Corner." We also rave about the dancing cubes in Falsettos, Voguing Balls, and Little Spencer in Big. We can't say "Our Lips Are Sealed" because we're telling everyone we know that we had a blast getting Broadwaysted with Spencer, so listen in then Go-Go get your tickets to Head Over Heels now!

About Spencer : Spencer Liff has earned two Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Choreography for his work on the hit FOX TV series "So You Think You Can Dance", where he has been a resident choreographer for the past 9 seasons. His other TV credits include "One Day at a Time" (Netflix), "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris" (choreographer & co-producer), "Dancing with the Stars," "How I Met Your Mother," "Parks and Recreation," "Mike and Molly," "2 Broke Girls," "Happyland," The Latin Grammy Awards and The Emmy Awards. For Broadway, Spencer was choreographer for the Lincoln Center Revival of Falsettos, the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, and the Tony Award-winning revival of Hedwig And The Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris. He reinvented the choreography for each of the Hedwigs that followed- Andrew Rannels, Michael C. Hall, John Cameron Mitchell, Darren Criss, and Taye Diggs. Follow Spencer @spencerliff

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

