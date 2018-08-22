The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes COME FROM AWAY Creators Irene Sankoff, David Hein

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is feeling like a bunch of Islanders because we're sharing some drinks, some snacks, and a lot of fun with the creators of Come From Away: Irene Sankoff and David Hein!

We're pouring out Reyka Vodka, Tanteo Tequila, MANCAN wine, and Flor de Caña rum and eating a wild assortment of Canadian snacks and treats (thanks #SuperFanoftheShow Linda!) while Irene and David spill about their unique journeys to writing musicals, the work/life balance of being a married writing duo, and their deep and passionate love of Canadian Folk Music (well, David's love.)



Game Master Kimberly leads us through a lyrical quiz game called "The Last Word," Irene and David try their best to make sense of "Kevin's Corner" (picture Jenn Colella as Darth Vader), and then Kimberly pulls out the Lights of Broadway Show Cards for a new game called "Come From ______."



We have an amazing time with the lovely and talented Irene Sankoff and David Hein so listen in and join in the fun as Irene and David get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

ONE MORE THING: Want to be featured in an upcoming "Kevin's Corner" segment and WIN $50 in Goldstar Cash?! We have an EXTRA SPECIAL contest this week called "KEVIN'S CORNERED!" All you have to do is come up with the craziest, most hilarious fact about ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING that you think Kevin should have to use in an upcoming "Kevin's Corner" Segment. Then log into Facebook, Like Goldstar's Facebook Page, and post your hilarious and crazy fact on Goldstar's post about this episode with #KevinsCornered! Our friends at Goldstar will randomly pick a winner on Monday, August 27th so enter for your chance to win!

About Sankoff and Hein : Irene Sankoff and David Hein are a married Canadian musical theatre writing team who took the world by storm with their Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away. Together they have also written My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding. Follow them on social media @SankoffandHein

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Facebook: Join our group Broadwaysted #FansoftheShow to exchange game ideas, share theatre thoughts, or chat with other #FansoftheShow

Related Articles