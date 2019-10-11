The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Broadway Star, Singer-Songwriter Michael Longoria

This week the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be chatting and laughing with singer-songwriter and former Jersey Boys on Broadway star, Michael Longoria!

This week we're pouring out Milagro Tequila and picturing the "Movies in our Minds" as Michael spills about his newest album, "Like They Do in the Movies" released by Broadway Records (oh HEY Robbie Rozelle!) Michael shares about his experience joining the Broadway smash hit Hairspray for his Broadway debut, the wild ride of Jersey Boys on Broadway, and the inspiration behind selecting each of the fantastic movie songs on his amazing new album.

Game Master Kimberly pulls out our favorite--our Lights of Broadway Show Cards collection--and we play a rousing game of "Heads Up!" before Michael navigates the "Funniest Questions to Ask A Guy" in "Kevin's Corner." We also discuss Hilton Head, South Carolina's Greg Russell and how everyone there sing's Bette Midler's "The Rose," how Michael got his start as a singer at a young age, and the TV moments that we will never forget. We have a blast with Michael Longoria, so make sure to listen in and then get his new album "Like They Do In The Movies" from Broadway Records!

About Michael : Michael Longoria is an actor and singer best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning musical Jersey Boys. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray, later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys before taking over the role of Frankie Valli. Other theatrical credits include Peter Pan in Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater, for which he earned a Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical; Chino in West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre; Mark in A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center; and Chuck in Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. In Europe, he performed the role of Paul in the German Tour of A Chorus Line and Baby John in West Side Story at the famed Teatro alla Scala-Milan. As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has shared his one of a kind talent at such venues as New York City's CB's Gallery, Cutting Room, Joe's Pub, The Knitting Factory, and Caroline's on Broadway. Follow him @michaellongoriasings

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

