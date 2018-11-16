The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Broadway Favorite Jenn Gambatese

This week we're so excited we're practically swinging on the vines because we're sitting down to get Broadwaysted with the star of Disney's Tarzan and recently School of Rock, the beautiful and talented Jenn Gambatese!

We're all drinking Hudson Whiskey Old Fashioned cocktails while Jenn spills about her German Fame, being a Disney non-Princess, and the balance between performing and being a mom.

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds Kevin and Kimberly raving about their date to The Prom, Jenn gushing about her visit to Kinky Boots, Kevin shares his love of Daniel's Husband at The Westside Theatre, and Bryan gushes about #FriendoftheShow Jeremy Jordan and his costars in American Son.

Game Master Kimberly leads us in the strangely-named "Stick it to the Man," Jenn makes her way through "Kevin's Corner" where she casts a Fantasy Musical version of "Brokeback Mountain," and then we laugh our way through a challenging round of the new "guess who" game "Stranger Like Me." We have an amazing time with new #FriendoftheShow Jenn Gambatese so give your best Tarzan yell and join in the fun as we get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Jenn : Jenn Gambatese is an actor, singer, teacher, and writer who is perhaps best known for originating the role of Jane in Disney's Tarzan. Jenn has also been seen on Broadway in Footloose, Hairspray, A Year With Frog and Toad, All Shook Up, and School of Rock and in the National Tour of Wicked. Follow her on social media @jenngambatese

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

