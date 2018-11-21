The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Celebrates Thanksgiving with the Ultimate Friend of the Show, THE OTHER JOSH COHEN's Hannah Elless

Happy Thanksgiving! This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is thankful for the return of one of our faves: The Other Josh Cohen's Hannah Elless!

We're brunching with Hudson Whiskey and Montelobos Mezcal while Hannah spills about her inspiring journey with The Other Josh Cohen, her upcoming return to one of the title characters in 2019's Paper Mill Playhouse mounting of Benny & Joon, and the Schmackary's cookie flavors that describe the Broadwaysted Crew.

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds us chatting about the visual thrills of King Kong then Game Master Kimberly has us making up "Other" shows with Lights of Broadway Show Cards and laughing our way through the classic "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody." We also share some of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions, take a trip to "Kevin's Corner," and Hannah answers Bryan's incredible, Thanksgiving-themed "Would You Rather?" questions.

We're so blessed to spend this Thanksgiving episode with #UltimateFriendOfTheShow Hannah Elless, so enjoy the episode:and have a healthy, happy, and safe Thanksgiving!

Listen to the episode here:

Don't forget to join the "What Have You Seen This Week" conversation by getting your tickets at Goldstar! Visit www.goldstar.com/broadwaysted and use the code BROADWAYSTED to get an additional $10 off your order for the best tickets to Live Entertainment! Make sure to share what you see with us on social media!

About Hannah : Hannah Elless is currently acting, singing, and playing multiple instruments Off-Broadway in the hilarious musical The Other Josh Cohen at The Westside Theatre. Hannah has been seen on Broadway in Godspell and the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical Bright Star and in 2019, Hannah will be returning to the role of Joon in Benny & Joon in a new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. Follow her on social media @hannahelless and follow

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Facebook: Join our group Broadwaysted #FansoftheShow to exchange game ideas, share theatre thoughts, or chat with other #FansoftheShow

Related Articles