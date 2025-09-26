The Broadway Ensemble's THE BILLY JOEL PROJECT Released on CD Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YELLOW SOUND LABEL has released The Billy Joel Project, the debut album from The Broadway Ensemble – an 11-member cast with a combined 48 Broadway credits – on CD today, Friday, September 26. The album was released in streaming and digital formats earlier this season. The recording is produced by Phil Geoffrey Bond, the force behind the Grammy Award-nominated album series Sondheim Unplugged. Stream or download the album at Spotify or Apple Music or order the CD HERE.

The Billy Joel Project is a new collection of songs, at turns intimate and explosive, that gets to the heart of one of the major singer/songwriters of our time. These new interpretations honor the original versions, but invite the audience to hear them in new ways. The album not only highlights beloved Joel classics like “She’s Always a Woman,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” but also a selection of deeper cuts, such as “Where’s the Orchestra?” and Joel’s latest single, “Turn the Lights Back On.”

The album highlights the vocal talents of Farah Alvin (Drama Desk nominee, The Marvelous Wonderettes), Nicholas Edwards (& Juliet, Frozen), John Treacy Egan (The Producers, The Little Mermaid), Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black,” Assassins), Lina Koutrakos (10-time MAC Award winner), Aaron Ramey (The Visit, The Bridges of Madison County), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, The Sound of Music), Courter Simmons (Jersey Boys), Rachel Ulanet (Beauty and the Beast, LoveMusik), Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen), and Michael Winther (Flying Over Sunset, Songs from an Unmade Bed). Music direction is by Jeremy Robin Lyons (Anastasia).

The Broadway Ensemble: “The Billy Joel Project” – Track List

1) Overture – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band

2) New York State of Mind – Nicholas Edwards & John Treacy Egan

3) She’s Got a Way – Donna Vivino

4) Angry Young Man – Rachel Ulanet

5) A Matter of Trust – Farah Alvin

6) You’re My Home – Michael Winther

7) Only the Good Die Young – Courter Simmons

8) Vienna – Rachel Ulanet

9) Summer, Highland Falls – John Treacy Egan

10) I Go to Extremes – Farah Alvin

11) This Is the Time – Nicholas Edwards

12) The Entertainer – Nicholas Rodriguez

13) I’ve Loved These Days – Annie Golden

14) Entr’Acte – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band

15) Scenes from an Italian Restaurant – Courter Simmons

16) And So It Goes – Michael Winther

17) An Innocent Man - Nicholas Edwards

18) Lullabye / Goodnight My Angel – John Treacy Egan

19) She’s Always a Woman – Rachel Ulanet

20) The Downeaster Alexa – Aaron Ramey

21) Turn the Lights Back On – Annie Golden

22) Miami, 2017 – Farah Alvin & Nicholas Rodriguez

23) Bows – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band

24) Where’s the Orchestra? – Lina Koutrakos