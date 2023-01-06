Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Broadway Brunchtime Series Returns This Month

The event is on January 16, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Broadway performers/musicians, vocalists, recording artists, actors, pro athletes, journalists, media personalities, clergy, educators, celebrity chefs, and other volunteering notables will participate in "PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series" - A Season to Help Serve Soup, Sandwiches, Snacks, Sips and Songs on Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King National Day of Service, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen (www.holyapostlessoupkitchen.org) located at 296 Ninth Avenue at the corner of West 28th Street in New York City to help serve brunch and distribute pantry meal/snack bags to needing women, men and families.

Find out more on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/327286387769547/.

BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES continues at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen - an emergency food program extending services to hearty, hungry and homeless New Yorkers on a daily basis since 1982.

Broadway Brunchtime Series - a purposeful, progressive, prominent, philanthropic and performance-platform experience - was created by Pump SportsEnt in 2014 as a not-for-profit, pay-it-forward, self-contained, community outreach mission where once a month caring and concerned Broadway performers, producers, creatives, pro athletes, entertainers, vocalists, musicians, recording artists, media personalities, journalists, and other notables and savvy supporters volunteer to serve brunch; and help educate, encourage, enlighten, empower, entertain, energize and extend HOPE to approximately 1000 needing, hungry and homeless guests at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in New York City.

Broadway Brunchtime Series is dedicated in living-honor of Mary Lorrie Davis aka Lorrie Davis (Original Broadway Cast of "HAIR" in 1968).



