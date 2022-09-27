The Big Apple Circus Returns To Lincoln Center

The Big Apple Circus is back for its 45th anniversary season and invites you to experience the excitement of its dazzling newest extravaganza: "DREAM BIG!" Join us under the Big Top at Lincoln Center where astonishing wonders and daring acrobatics set imaginations soaring to the most astounding, awe-inspiring heights.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 29rd at 10AM ET at www.bigapplecircus.com.

Little big Ringmaster Alan Silva returns this year to guide the audience through the incredible acts of this year's show and perform his breathtaking aerial silks routine. Also returning is fan favorite, comedic daredevil Johnny Rockett, who will present a new bag of tricks for this year's circus that will combine humor with expectation-defying circus flair. And back to amaze from above the ring with his world-renowned high wire routine is Nik Wallenda, along with his family, who has been featured in five nationally televised TV specials and is the first and only person in the world to walk a wire directly over Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon and an active volcano.

The producers searched the globe and will also feature new acts from Ethiopia, Cuba, Japan and the US including:

12-year-old dog trainer Veranica from Florida, who will present a performance of highly trained (and incredibly adorable) dogs guaranteed to delight parents and children alike

The Kiriku Brothers, an acrobatic duo from Ethiopia, one flipping the other through the air with just his feet

Gena Cristiani, a fifth-generation, award-winning juggler from Russia

Rokardy Rodriguez, a gravity-defying hand balancer from Cuba

TanBA, a Japanese magician and clown who competed on Britain's Got Talent

Beyond the circus ring, and immediately upon entering the tent, audiences will find an interactive feast for the senses that includes ambient circus acts, mouth-watering midway culinary classics, and a menagerie of confections topped off with a dollop of the Big Top's signature delights.

Founded in 1977 by two circus performers, this year marks the 45th year of the Big Apple Circus, which has for decades presented a new show every year featuring the world's best circus performers in an intimate one-ring Big Top venue to family audiences living in and visiting the Big Apple.

This year, the Big Apple Circus has named a new CEO, Marty LaSalle, a full circle moment for the former Big Apple Circus performer who was one half of the famous juggling duo, the LaSalle Brothers. Joining him as a Producer is Arielle Tepper, Chairwoman of The Public Theater, and General Manager Karen Berry, who has an extensive history in live production including the National Tour of Lincoln Center's My Fair Lady. Director Phillip Wm. McKinley returns to stage this year's dazzling show. He has directed record-breaking productions from Broadway to Salzburg to Tokyo. Known for his direction of spectacle, his work includes the blockbuster Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, Tony nominated The Boy from Oz and the water spectacular Le Reve at the Wynn Hotel Las Vegas.

"Coming from the circus world, I couldn't be more excited to lead a talented and dedicated team as the CEO of the Big Apple Circus," LaSalle said. "The circus has always been about bringing people together of all ages and backgrounds to uplift spirits through a shared sense of wonder, possibility and belonging: what better way to do that than in the heart of New York City at Lincoln Center, under the Big Top, with popcorn and cotton candy and the best circus performers in the world? There is a reason the Big Apple Circus is a holiday staple in New York City, and we look forward to honoring this rich legacy while creating new ways to surprise and delight contemporary family audiences."

"I am so thrilled to return to the Big Top this year," said Director Phil Wm. McKinley. "The Big Apple Circus is a New York City institution; it has been incredibly rewarding to direct our unparalleled cast of performers and bring together the world's best acts so that new generations can experience as much awe and excitement as those who saw the very first show 45 years ago. Coming from a theatrical background, the Big Apple Circus is a true testament to how far-reaching and unique live events can be."

Produced by Emmy and Tony Award winner Michael Cohl of S2BN Entertainment and the former Chairman of Live Nation, Arny Granat, CEO Of Grand Slam Productions and nine-time Tony Award winner including for The Band's Visit and Spamalot, and rounded out by Wallenda, Tepper and LaSalle, the Big Apple Circus provides an opportunity for families to make new memories around the holidays and carries on traditions for seasoned Big Apple Circus enthusiasts.

The BAC will continue with its legacy community program, Circus For All, by working with local non-profits and community based organizations to offer the circus experience to hundreds of children and families at no cost. The BAC also provides daytime programming for local schools at an accessible price point.

And finally, for the first time ever, this year the Big Apple Circus is partnering with award-winning animal advocate, Jill Rappaport, to host an annual Rappaport to the Rescue adoption extravaganza under the Big Top featuring fabulous dogs from shelters around the New York Metropolitan Area. More details to follow.