The Argyle Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Join The Argyle Theatre Family in its 3rd Season and witness an incredible lineup that is sure to dazzle, excite and enchant all year-long! Season Tickets are on sale now, so reserve your seats for what is sure to be an incredible year of live theatre. Season Ticket Holders get the best seats at the BEST PRICE, exclusive early access and discounts for tickets, and hassle-free ticket exchange! With discounts on all shows at The Argyle and perks galore, it's the best investment you'll make this year!

For a limited time, purchase your Season Ticket Package and receive a FREE ticket to Cabaret, running September 17th through October 24th. That's just $350 for all 7 Shows!

The Argyle's re-opening season kicks off after Cabaret with Elf The Musical this Holiday Season (November 11, 2021 - January 2, 2022). January 2022 brings the World Premiere of the new Joe Iconis & Rob Rokicki musical Punk Rock Girl! (January 20, 2022 - February 27, 2022). The hit musical Mamma Mia runs this spring (March 17, 2022 - May 1, 2022), followed by rock & roll musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (May 19, 2022 - June 26, 2022). Footloose runs through the summer of 2022 (July 14, 2022 - August 28, 2022). The season closes out with the film & broadway classic An American in Paris (September 15, 2022 - October 23, 2022).

Join us at The Argyle all year-round as Broadway comes to the heart of beautiful downtown Babylon Village..... Save now and support live professional theatre by joining our season ticket family! And don't miss CABARET, running now! Short walk from the Babylon LIRR station. Free parking 7 days a week.