The Americas Film Festival of New York Returns for 12th Year This Month

The Americas Film Festival of New York (TAFFNY) will return for its 12th edition this June, presenting a wide-ranging lineup of films that highlight the cultural, linguistic, and social diversity of the Americas. All screenings are free and open to the public, with English subtitles provided for non-English-language films.

Festival Opens June 12 with Becoming Vera

The 2025 edition of TAFFNY will open on Thursday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m. at Instituto Cervantes NY (211 E 49th Street, NYC) with the New York premiere of Becoming Vera, directed by Sergio Vizuete. The film, which made its debut at the Miami Film Festival, centers on Vera, an 18-year-old pianist navigating adulthood after aging out of the foster care system. Her journey leads her into the world of Latin Jazz as she searches for connection and identity. Director Sergio Vizuete will attend the screening for a post-film Q&A.

Closing Night: So Surreal: Behind the Mask at the National Museum of the American Indian

The festival will close on Friday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the National Museum of the American Indian (1 Bowling Green, NYC) with its annual Short Film Awards Ceremony, followed by the New York premiere of So Surreal: Behind the Mask, directed by Neil Diamond (Cree) and Joanne Robertson. The film blends elements of road movie, personal investigation, and cultural history as Diamond travels across North America and Europe tracing a complex story of Indigenous influence, identity, and restitution. A post-screening Q&A will be moderated by Maria Galban, Collection Manager at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Shorts Program Showcases Emerging Talent

TAFFNY’s short film competition features over 25 entries this year, spotlighting emerging filmmakers from across the Americas. Films of up to 26 minutes in length will compete in the categories of Animation, Documentary, Experimental, and Fiction. The program reflects a wide range of perspectives and experiences, with stories rooted in everyday realities and creative experimentation.

Nine Days of Cinema from Across the Hemisphere

The festival’s Americas Panorama program will include nine feature films—both fiction and documentary—from 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Spain, the United States, and Uruguay. This year’s selections explore themes such as women’s resilience, mental health, LGBTQ+ experiences, and adolescent identity.

About TAFFNY

TAFFNY is an initiative of the Division of Interdisciplinary Studies at the Center for Worker Education (CWE) of The City College of New York (CCNY – CUNY). It is presented in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes, the National Museum of the American Indian, the Bildner Center for Western Hemisphere Studies at The Graduate Center (CUNY), the Consulate General of Colombia in New York, and other community and academic partners.