The Actors Fund and Jacob Burns Film Center Will Screen THE BAND'S VISIT Film, Followed By a Q&A With the Broadway Creatives

The Actors Fund announces today a special screening of the 2007 film The Band's Visit, in partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) as part of their ongoing film series, "Life on the Stage: Conversation and Film." The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the creative team of the 10-time Tony Award-winning musical adaptation.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian police band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing, and laughter can connect us all.

Following a screening of the award-winning film, the Tony Award-winning creative team from the musical, composer David Yazbek (The Full Monty), playwright Itamar Moses (The Four of Us), and producer Orin Wolf (Fiddler on the Roof) will have a conversation moderated by four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer Dori Berinstein about the musical's transition from screen to stage.

The screening is sold out. Information regarding future Actors Fund screenings at the Jacob Burns Film Center is forthcoming.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition.

Jacob Burns Film Center is a nonprofit arts and education hub located on a three-building campus in the New York Metro area. The JBFC brings the transformative power of film to the surrounding community through unique programming and discussion, shared experiences, and educational initiatives. Since opening in 2001, over 3,000,000 people have enjoyed the best of current American and foreign cinema, unique film series, and special events at the five-screen theater complex. A pioneer in visual literacy education, the Jacob Burns Film Center offers courses in filmmaking, screenwriting, and animation for students of all ages at their state-of-the-art Media Arts Lab and develops curriculums for public schools throughout the region.

