The 92nd Street Y Presents Eric Lu, Piano, Plays Beethoven And More

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Eric Lu, piano, plays Beethoven and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on May 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

ERIC LU, piano

Friday, May 20, 2022, 7:30 PM

Twenty-four-year-old Leeds Competition first prize winner and Chopin Competition prizewinning pianist Eric Lu makes his eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut with this recital. The centerpiece of his program is Schubert's A-Major Sonata.

CHOPIN: Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48, No. 1

SCHUMANN: Waldszenen, Op. 82

BRAHMS: Theme with Variations in D Minor, Op. 18b

SCHUBERT: Piano Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959