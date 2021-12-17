Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 92nd Street Y Presents Eric Lu, Piano, Plays Beethoven And More

pixeltracker

The concert is on May 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Dec. 17, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y Presents Eric Lu, Piano, Plays Beethoven And More

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Eric Lu, piano, plays Beethoven and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on May 20, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

ERIC LU, piano

Friday, May 20, 2022, 7:30 PM

Twenty-four-year-old Leeds Competition first prize winner and Chopin Competition prizewinning pianist Eric Lu makes his eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut with this recital. The centerpiece of his program is Schubert's A-Major Sonata.

CHOPIN: Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48, No. 1

SCHUMANN: Waldszenen, Op. 82

BRAHMS: Theme with Variations in D Minor, Op. 18b

SCHUBERT: Piano Sonata No. 20 in A Major, D. 959


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Tee
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Tee
Wicked Pattern Socks
Wicked Pattern Socks
Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle
Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

More Hot Stories For You