The 92nd Street Y, New York to Present Marc-André Hamelin, Piano﻿

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Marc-André Hamelin, piano on David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available now.

Marc-André Hamelin is celebrated for his extraordinary technique, artistry, and for shining a light on forgotten composers. The evening begins with a Haydn sonata - the focus of his recent recording project of the composer's complete sonatas. In a wide-ranging program reflective of Hamelin's musical vision, Haydn is followed by a Frank Zappa song and a rarely performed 12-tone work by German-Jewish-American early-modern composer Stefan Wolpe. The recital culminates with two Rachmaninoff pieces, including one of Hamelin's signature works, the Piano Sonata No. 2 - a virtuosic composition that finds Hamelin in his element.

Program

Franz Joseph Haydn Sonata in D Major, Hob. XVI:37

Frank Zappa Ruth Is Sleeping (arr. A. Askin)

Stefan Wolpe Passacaglia, from Four Studies on Basic Rows

John Oswald Tip

Nikolai Medtner Improvisation in B-flat Minor, from Trois morceaux, Op. 31, No. 1

Nikolai Medtner Danza festiva, from Forgotten Melodies I, Op. 38, No. 3

Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-Tableau in E-flat Minor, Op. 39, No. 5

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 36 (1931 version)

Marc-André Hamelin's 2025/26 season spans North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, with a dynamic mix of orchestral, recital, and chamber music engagements. He opened the season with a tour of Australia and Asia, featuring concerto and recital appearances with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra under Sir Donald Runnicles, concerto engagements with the Wuxi, Ningbo, and Shenzhen symphony orchestras, and solo recitals in Adelaide, Xiamen, and Shenzhen.

In North America, Hamelin appears with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with Jaime Martin, and with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, on tour. Recital highlights include Chicago's Symphony Center Presents, San Francisco Symphony, Chamber Music Pittsburgh, The Gilmore Piano Festival, Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts in Fresno, and Soka Performing Arts Center.

European appearances include Rhapsody in Blue with the Bayerisches Staatsorchester and Vladimir Jurowski, the Marx Piano Concerto with the Tonkünstler-Orchester Niederösterreich and Fabien Gabel, and performances with the Bremer Philharmoniker, at Wigmore Hall, the Schubertiade, MDR Wartburg, and the Chipping Campden Festival. Additional recitals take place in Italy, the Netherlands, and Berlin.

Chamber music highlights include the Chausson Concert with Augustin Hadelich and members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Franck Piano Quintet with the Juilliard String Quartet for the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. With pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin, Hamelin tours to Toronto, Montréal, Québec, and Kingston.

An exclusive recording artist for Hyperion Records, Hamelin has released 92 notable recordings of a broad range of solo, orchestral, and chamber repertoire. In October 2025, Hyperion released Found Objects / Sound Objects, a recording of contemporary works. Recent acclaimed recordings include Beethoven's "Hammerklavier" Sonata, Op. 106, and Sonata in C Major, Op. 2, No. 3, as well as the Dvořák and Price quintets with the Takács Quartet.

As a composer, Hamelin has written more than 30 works. His Études and Toccata on L'homme armé, commissioned by the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, are published by Edition Peters. In 2023, he performed the Toccata on NPR's Tiny Desk. His latest work, Mazurka, was commissioned by the Library of Congress and premiered in 2024.

Born in Montreal and based in the Boston area, Hamelin is the recipient of seven Juno Awards, eleven Grammy nominations, and the Jean Gimbel Lane Prize from Northwestern University. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Québec, and a member of the Royal Society of Canada.