The 92nd Street Y, New York to Present An Evening With Chris Thile

The performance will take place on October 19, 2025 at 7PM.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
The 92nd Street Y, New York to Present An Evening With Chris Thile Image
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Chris Thile, a rare solo performance by MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and composer Chris Thile. Thile brings genre-spanning artistry to his 92NY concert debut on October 19, 2025 at 7PM. Tickets start at $55.

Opening the 2025/26 Tisch Music season, the program will feature selections from Thile's acclaimed solo recordings of Bach's Sonatas and Partitas - including the upcoming second volume out this fall - alongside his signature blend of classical, folk, and improvisational brilliance.

Acclaimed Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, composer, and MacArthur Fellow recipient of the prestigious "Genius Grant," Chris Thile is a multifaceted musical talent, described by The Guardian as "that rare being: an all-round musician," and hailed by NPR as a "genre-defying musical genius." Thile is a founding member of the highly influential string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and has collaborated with countless luminaries from Yo-Yo Ma to Fiona Apple to Brad Mehldau. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion). 

Over the last year, Thile has been touring with Nickel Creek in support of the critically acclaimed 2023 release Celebrants, and captivating audiences with a playfully ambitious biographical composition entitled ATTENTION! (a narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra).




