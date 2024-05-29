The 92nd Street Y, New York To Present Midsummer MusicFest 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the Curtis Institute of Music in 92NY's Midsummer MusicFest from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at 92NY.org/midsummer. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following each performance.

This summer, some of classical music's most exciting young artists from the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music are coming to the 92NY stage. Curtis' famed alumni include Anthony McGill, Yefim Bronfman, Lang Lang and many others. Hear the next generation of classical music's great artists in three concerts at 92NY's Midsummer MusicFest!

Curtis at 92NY: Sophia Hunt, soprano; Sara Han, clarinet; Roberto Díaz, viola; Ying Li, piano

Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 7:30 pm

Soloists associated with the Curtis Institute of Music - soprano Sophia Hunt, clarinetist Sara Han, Curtis president and viola master Roberto Díaz, and pianist Ying Li - join us to kick off this summer's Midsummer MusicFest with a lyrical program.

Composers who are among the school's most notable alumni - Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, and Ned Rorem - are at the heart of the program, which includes Bernstein's first published composition, his Sonata for Clarinet and Piano. This early work, performed here by Han and Li, shows glimpses of the influences to be heard in Bernstein's later masterworks - jazzy Latin flavors, modern European, lyrical Americana. The song set includes selections from West Side Story, along with others by Barber and Rorem.

Schubert, Impromptu No. 3 in G-flat Major, D. 899

Liszt, Concert paraphrase on Verdi's Rigoletto, S. 434

Bernstein, Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Bernstein, "I Hate Music!"

Bernstein, "Dream with Me" from Peter Pan

Bernstein, "Somewhere" from West Side Story

Barber, "Thy love"

Barber, "Of that so sweet imprisonment"

Barber, "Nocturne"

Rorem, "Alleluia"

Bruch, Selections from Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83

This program is part of Curtis on Tour.

Curtis at 92NY: Sophia Hunt, soprano; Sara Han, clarinet; Ying Li, piano

Wednesday, July 24, 7:30 PM

This second Midsummer MusicFest concert from soprano Sophia Hunt, clarinetist Sara Han, and pianist Ying Li features repertoire ranging from Classical - including a Mozart aria and Schubert's beloved "The Shepherd on the Rock" - to Villa-Lobos, in the aria from Bachinanas Brasileiras No. 5 sung by Brazilian-American soprano Sophia Hunt, and more. Gershwin's jazzy Three Preludes sets up the concert's finale, Ravel's La Valse.

Mozart, "L'amerò, sarò costante" from Il re pastore

Schubert, "The Shepherd on the Rock," D. 965

Villa-Lobos, "Cantilena" from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Villa-Lobos, "Melodia sentimental"

Ernani Braga, "Cinco Canções Nordestinas do Folclore Brasileiro"

Gershwin, Three Preludes (arr. James Cohn)

Ravel, La Valse

This program is part of Curtis on Tour.

Curtis at 92NY: Timothy Chooi, violin; Ji Su Jung, marimba

Friday, July 26, 7:30 PM

The final program of this season's Midsummer MusicFest pairs internationally acclaimed violinist Timothy Chooi with Ji Su Jung, the first percussionist ever to be awarded the Avery Fisher Career Grant. The artists present a program ranging from Piazzolla to Romantic works by Schumann and Kreisler to modern perspectives including a work by Keith Jarrett, blending violin and keyboard-leaning marimba. The program culminates in Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz' Atlas Pumas, written for violin and marimba, and inspired by a soccer match - a playful end to the festival.

Piazzolla, Histoire du Tango

R. Schumann, Three Romances, Op. 94

Kreisler, Recitativo and Scherzo Caprice, Op. 6

Keith Jarrett, Selections from The Köln Concert

Gabriela Ortiz, Atlas Pumas