The 86th Drama League Awards Will Take Place on May 15, 2020

Save the date! The Drama League has announced that the 86th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway).

More information about the Awards Ceremony, which includes pre-event cocktails and the afternoon luncheon ceremony, can be found by calling (212) 244-9494 or by visiting www.dramaleague.org.

The Awards Eligibility Period for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions will end on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Productions must be in previews and scheduled to open by April 23, 2020 in order to be eligible for nomination consideration. The Nominations Announcement will take place on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone.

The Drama League of New York, since 1916, has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community, providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support. The Drama League advances the American theater by providing a life-long artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with, and between, audiences. The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction, while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development. The Drama League carefully selects directors whose vision and talent are unparalleled, with a clear commitment to the craft, the field, and audiences. Through our work, The Drama League celebrates the important role theatergoers have to the future of the industry, and champions the impact theater plays in civic life. The Drama League breaks the formidable barriers that impede success in the arts. These directors, nurtured and empowered by The Drama League's support, are trained to create the most rigorous work possible, as a live exchange between artists and audiences. In doing so, we elevate the conversation, deeply impacting theaters and their communities. Bringing people together to celebrate difference, share experiences, and discover common ground are crucial needs served by the work of Drama League directors. This necessary cultural practice is the foundation of our shared humanity.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.dramaleague.org.





