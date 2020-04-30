The 2020 Lotte Lenya Competition Finals Premieres On May 2

The Kurt Weill Foundation for Music announces the world premiere of the documentary film DOWN TO TWELVE: THE 2020 Lotte Lenya COMPETITION FINALISTS, which will stream live on Saturday, May 2 at 11:00 AM EDT on www.kwf.org/LLC.

The 75-minute film captures stellar performances and post-audition interviews by the twelve finalists filmed during the two-day Semifinals in New York City in mid-March, when contestants were adjudicated and then coached by Broadway and opera star Lisa Vroman and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker.

The final round had been scheduled for May 2 in front of a live audience in Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. With continuing uncertainties surrounding public performances during the global pandemic, the Kurt Weill Foundation has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the 2020 competition finals. However, for the first time the Competition has commissioned a documentary film to showcase the twelve finalists. The film will be available immediately following the premiere on www.kwf.org/LLC and YouTube.

The 2020 competition received a record number of 282 applications with submissions from twenty-four countries and thirty-three states. The twelve finalists, selected from 27 semifinalists, represent five countries:

Gan-ya Ben-gur Akselrod (Israel, 32)

Anighya Crocker (USA, 20)

Dylan Glenn (USA, 26)

Rivers Hawkins (USA, 30)

Jonah Hoskins (USA, 23)

Elena Howard-Scott (Canada, 23)

Gemma Nha (Australia, 19)

Marie Oppert (France, 22)

Teresa Perrotta (USA, 24)

Lauren Senden (USA, 19)

Jeremy Weiss (USA, 27)

Ronald Wilbur (USA, 29)

Kim Kowalke, Kurt Weill Foundation President and Founder of the Competition, explains: "As Down to Twelve amply demonstrates, this would have been a highly competitive Final with all having a shot at the top prizes. Therefore, each finalist will receive a special KWF Trustees Award of $5,000 (thus sharing equally in the prize pool) and will remain eligible to enter the Competition next year."

The 2020 finals judges -- Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and director Victoria Clark, renowned Broadway music director and conductor Andy Einhorn, and Obie Award-winning actress and singer, Mary Beth Peil - will be invited to serve instead in 2021.

Links to live stream the film:

Website: https://www.kwf.org/LLC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LenyaCompetition

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/KurtWeillFoundation





