Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Tickets Buying Guide
The 2019 July Fourth Weekend Broadway Performance Schedule!
It's all about the red, white, blue and Broadway!
Happy Fourth of July! Just because the rest of the country will be spending the weekend sipping drinks at the pool, pigging out at family barbecues, and enjoying a day off at home, doesn't mean Broadway will shut down for the holiday weekend - the shows must go on!
Very few shows will play on July 4th, but many will be open for business in the days leading up to it. Catch up on which are doing what below with the full July Fourth weekend schedule below!
|Show
|Thurs.
7/4
|Fri.
7/5
|Sat.
7/6
|Sun.
7/7
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|1PM
6:30PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
7PM
|2PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
7PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|8PM
|2:30PM
8PM
|3PM
7:30PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|7PM
|1PM
7:30PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM