The 10th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG, Returns Live This Holiday Season

THE 10TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SING ALONG show, an Upper West Side holiday favorite held annually at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway, returns live and in-person on Sunday, December 5th at 5:30 PM EST.

Celebrating the holiday season with music, humor, and traditions old and new,, the joyous 1-hour event aims to gather us together, once again. Please note: Seating is limited. All guests must show proof of vaccination, and remain masked throughout the event.

Featuring: Linda Mugleston (MY FAIR LADY, THE MUSIC MAN) Ellen Harvey (PRESENT LAUGHTER), Branch Woodman (THE MUSIC MAN, HELLO DOLLY), Robin Lyon (A CHORUS LINE, JOSEPH AMD THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT), LJ Ganser (Audie Award Winner), Rema Webb (THE MUSIC MAN, THE LION KING), and Joel Newsome (SOMETHING ROTTEN, THE PRODUCERS)

Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown) hosts, with musical director David Chase (HELLO DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, Apple TV's SCHMIGADOON) at the piano, A uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians, the family friendly Christmas Singalong offers holiday music both sacred and secular, with beloved stories and traditions from far and near, old and new.

The merriment concludes with a special appearance by a very jolly holiday guest.

Make reservation and learn more a thttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-sing-along-the-10th-annual-tickets-216314481437. The 10th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will also be streamed from the church's website www.bpcnyc.org/livestream and on Facebook. All proceeds benefit Broadway Presbyterian Church Nursery School.