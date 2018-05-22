Terrence Mann & Liz Larsen to Lead SWEENEY TODD Concert in Connecticut

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) announces the casting for the second production of the 2018 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Sweeney Todd: A Musical Thriller in Concert", a Tony-Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London. Peter Flynn directs. The cast includes Broadway stars Terrence Mann ("Beauty and the Beast", "Les Misérables"), Liz Larsen ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical", "Hairspray"), Andréa Burns ("On Your Feet!", "In the Heights") and Ed Dixon ("Sunday in the Park with George", "Mary Poppins"). Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at crt.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires a new ingredient for her meat pies that has the people of London lining up...and the carnage has only just begun! This chilling masterpiece is sure to thrill and delight audiences in a concert staging following the style of CRT's successful presentation of "Les Misérables: A Musical Celebration".

Terrence Mann stars as Sweeney Todd. The three-time Tony Award nominee most recently performed off-Broadway in the title role Broadway in "Jerry Springer The Opera" for which he received a Lucile Lortell nomination. On Broadway, Mann was The Man in the Yellow Suit in "Tuck Everlasting". He can be seen in the final installment of the Netflix Series "Sense8" premiering in June. Other Broadway credits include: "Les Misérables," "Cats," "Barnum," and the Tony winning revival of "Pippin."

Liz Larsen returns to the CRT stage as Nellie Lovett. Larsen earned a Tony Award nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Broadway's "The Most Happy Fella." Other credits include most recently "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Hairspray," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Starmites," and "Fiddler on the Roof." She previously appeared at CT Rep in "Les Misérables" and "The Odd Couple".

Broadway veteran Andréa Burns makes her CRT debut as the Beggar Woman. Most recently, she has been in the Broadway production of "On Your Feet!" She also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for "In The Heights." Other Broadway credits include: "The Nance," "The Fully Monty," and "Beauty and the Beast."

Ed Dixon will make his CRT debut as Judge Turpin. Dixon won the 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for "George: My Adventures with George Rose". Previous Broadway credits include "Anything Goes", "Sunday in the Park with George", "Mary Poppins" and "Gore Vidal's The Best Man".

Director Peter Flynn's New York credits include Actors' Fund concerts of "On the Twentieth Century","Chess", and "Funny Girl" with Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin. He has also performed on Broadway in "The Scarlet Pimpernel" and "Beauty and the Beast." Recent credits include "Curvy Widow" off-Broadway, "Ragtime" for Ford's Theatre and "Kiss Me, Kate!" for the Maltz-Jupiter Theatre.

The production team includes Peter Flynn (Director), Ken Clifton (Music Director), Tim Brown (Scenic Design), Christina Bullard (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Michael Vincent Skinner (Sound Design), and Tom Kosis (Production Stage Manager).

The cast will also include Lu DeJesus (Beadle Blamford), Hugh Entrekin (Anthony Hope), Kenneth Galm (Tobias Ragg), Nicholas Gonzalez (Pirelli/ Daniel O'Higgins), Emilie Kouatchou (Johanna Barker), Ryan Albinus, Alex Campbell, Cydney Clark, Olivia Fenton, Lauryn Hobbs, Kelley McCarty, Charlie Patterson, Gregory Rodriguez, and Brandon Wolfe (Ensemble).

Performance and Ticket Information

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Subscription package options range from $84 to $117. Single tickets prices start at $48. Discounts are available for seniors and students.

The performance on Saturday, June 30 at 2 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.

Children must be at least 4 years old to attend CRT productions. For additional ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. To purchase tickets online, visit www.crt.uconn.edu. All sales are final; no refunds. Play selections and performance dates are subject to change. Single tickets are now on sale.

The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre is located on the campus of the University of Connecticut, in Storrs, CT.

CRT's Community Partners for the Nutmeg Summer Series include Savings Institute Bank and Trust, Dog Lane Café, Mansfield Downtown Partnership and XL Color.

